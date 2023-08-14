News > Streaming Netflix Launches New Game Streaming Beta Test, Expands Device Support Stream games through your TV with your phone as the controller By Rob Rich Rob Rich News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 14, 2023 02:41PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Ready to stream some games on Netflix? If you're one of the lucky beta testers you can, and you don't need to buy any equipment to do it. Netflix has begun testing game streaming through its video platform across more devices, with support planned for computers, mobile devices, and TVs. It's taken some time, but Netflix is making good on its aspirations of video game streaming with a new beta test opening up for a handful of users. This limited test focuses on two titles: Molehew's Mining Adventure and Night School Studio's Oxenfree. Netflix Selected users can stream either game on their TV while using their smartphone as the controller. As this is a beta test, Netflix is limiting TV model support to its main partners. So expect to see the option appear for Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart ONN first. A release schedule for other devices hasn't been provided yet, but Netflix assures that there are plans to add more "on an ongoing basis." seksan Mongkhonkhamsao / Getty Images Games on TV will also begin testing on Mac and PC (once again for select users) soon, available via Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and other Netflix-compatible web browsers. Though computer streaming will offer keyboard and mouse support for game controls, rather than using a connected smartphone. This limited game streaming beta test is rolling out now for some Netflix users with select TVs in the US and UK. The test will extend to Mac and PC users via Netflix.com (using supported browsers) starting "in the next few weeks," though Netflix has not provided an estimated date for a general release. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit