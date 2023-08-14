Netflix Launches New Game Streaming Beta Test, Expands Device Support

Ready to stream some games on Netflix? If you're one of the lucky beta testers you can, and you don't need to buy any equipment to do it.

Netflix has begun testing game streaming through its video platform across more devices, with support planned for computers, mobile devices, and TVs.

It's taken some time, but Netflix is making good on its aspirations of video game streaming with a new beta test opening up for a handful of users. This limited test focuses on two titles: Molehew's Mining Adventure and Night School Studio's Oxenfree.

Netflix

Selected users can stream either game on their TV while using their smartphone as the controller. As this is a beta test, Netflix is limiting TV model support to its main partners. So expect to see the option appear for Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart ONN first. A release schedule for other devices hasn't been provided yet, but Netflix assures that there are plans to add more "on an ongoing basis."

seksan Mongkhonkhamsao / Getty Images

Games on TV will also begin testing on Mac and PC (once again for select users) soon, available via Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and other Netflix-compatible web browsers. Though computer streaming will offer keyboard and mouse support for game controls, rather than using a connected smartphone.

This limited game streaming beta test is rolling out now for some Netflix users with select TVs in the US and UK. The test will extend to Mac and PC users via Netflix.com (using supported browsers) starting "in the next few weeks," though Netflix has not provided an estimated date for a general release.