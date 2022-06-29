News > Streaming Netflix and Waze Gamify Your Summer Roadtrip The ‘epic adventure’ starts today By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 29, 2022 02:01PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Road trips are part of the fabric of summer, but driving hours on end puts a strain on your brain, your body, and, most importantly, the patience of any children sitting in the car. Netflix and navigation experts Waze have teamed up to gamify driving, adding some much-needed pizazz to the endless sprawl of the American highway system. This comes in the form of a tie-in game, of sorts, to the forthcoming Netflix original animated feature, The Sea Beast. Waze This driving experience transforms real-world navigation maps into sea maps, complete with fearsome sea beasts to avoid, friendly NPCs, and plenty of in-game surprises. As previously mentioned, the experience is based on an animated film, so you'll play as lead character Maisie, a stowaway, and her mischievous monster friend Blue. Waze says drivers will "revel in the unlikely comedy of their friendship as they help you navigate every turn you take." As such, the company promises plenty of comedic sound effects, funny banter, and an adventure that begins "where the map ends." Waze and Netflix remain mum on the actual gameplay mechanics here, but the experience is accessible starting today. Activate the experience by tapping the "Turn on Sea Beast Mode" banner in the Waze app. This unique driving adventure is available globally, but the dialogue is only in English. Also, the companies say this is a limited-time event, though they have not detailed when the game will no longer be available. To further increase hype for The Sea Beast, Netflix is also hosting a series of immersive sleepover events for kids held throughout the country at aquariums, museums, and other locations. The film begins streaming on July 8. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit