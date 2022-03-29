News > Smart & Connected Life Nest Hub Owners Hit by Boot Loop After Latest Update Screen shows an endless circling animation By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 29, 2022 12:22PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Google has begun rolling out a new UI update for the Nest Hub, but some people have been experiencing a botched release resulting in their device being stuck in a boot loop. A Reddit user posted a video on their Nest Hub stuck on the booting screen with four circles looping infinitely in front of a plain white background. But this isn't universal, as another Reddit user showed off the new user interface redesign that moved around the date, app selection menu, and other settings. Google Other Reddit users are being afflicted by the same problem. People in the thread recommend unplugging the Nest Hub and then reconnecting to fix the problem, but this doesn't appear to work. The original poster claimed to have done the same thing, and the boot loop continues to happen. This isn't the first time boot looping on Google devices has happened. Reddit users have been complaining about this problem since November 2020. If it did work as intended, Nest Hub owners would see a new UI with the date in the top left-hand corner of the display and new controls for brightness, volume, and the alarm just below that. Right now, swiping up from the bottom brings up a new app menu without a settings section. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images The poster of the working Google Nest did some experience some issues like an unresponsive screen and the boot loop. They had to factory reset the Nest, which appears to have worked. Google, so far, has yet to say anything about this problem or roll out a fix for the boot loop. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit