Why Musk's Everything App Dream for Twitter X Is Flat Out Impossible

Twitter has rebranded to X.

Elon Musk wants to turn X into an 'everything app' like China's WeChat.

This will be impossible outside of China.

The X logo on Elon Musk's profile (formerly, Twitter). Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Twitter is now X, but Musk's plan for the micropublishing service goes way further than just slapping a new amateur-looking logo image over all the bird icons.

Musk has long believed in the 'everything app,' which contains everything you want to do online, from messaging to news to accessing public services to banking. That's the plan for X—to replace all your current apps, websites, and services with a single app owned by Elon Musk. It's a model that exists in China but is utterly doomed in the US and especially in Europe.

"There's absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well… everything," said Twitter chief executive Linda Yaccarino in a tweet.

Everything, Everywhere...

Musk's model for an everything app is taken from China's WeChat, which is so all-encompassing and pervasive that it might as well be the Chinese internet. WeChat is for messaging, videos, games, social stuff, payments, and way more. The advantage for the user is that everything is interconnected, meaning you're not creating countless logins or learning new ways to do things. But mostly, it's all downside, in terms of privacy and security, especially in China. But also in terms of the quality of the various services contained therein.

"One big advantage of having all of your online content in one app is cross-compatibility. It makes it much easier to share, catalog, and search all of your content when it's all in the same place, especially if most of your friends and family also make use of the same platform," Ben Michael, attorney at Michael and Associates, told Lifewire via email. "The downside is that few platforms do everything equally well. Take Meta as an example. Facebook technically includes pictures, videos, gaming, a dating service, and money transfers, but almost nobody does their gaming or dating on Facebook."

The advantage of an everything network to somebody like Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg is pretty obvious—all that juicy user data, cross-linked and in one easy-to-see place. The trouble is, it just won't work outside of China. It's easy to believe that the internet we use is an inevitable evolutionary result, but it's not. Just like almost the entire world outside the US drives manual cars and enjoys 220+volt power, there are different ways to build an internet.

The WeChat Situation

"WeChat arose in a country that was digitizing for the first time, almost exclusively via the smartphone, which meant no incumbent competition from traditional websites, banking rails like credit cards, or alternative social networks," writes technology analyst Ben Thompson on his Stratechery blog. "Twitter/X exists in a particular context that makes the WeChat idea inaccessible to anyone."

The new X logo. X (Formerly, Twitter)

Of our current tech giants, Google and Apple might be the closest to realizing an everything app, thanks to the fact they both own platforms, which are the functional equivalent of WeChat. But even Android and iOS are mostly about the third-party apps you can install or just the web itself. You might use Apple Pay and iMessage, and Apple Music, but you will also use Instagram, WhatsApp, Gmail, YouTube, and so on.

"The current system, where we have separate accounts for our bank, Amazon, PayPal, Facebook, etc., has a real advantage from the privacy perspective since, unless these companies share information (and in some cases that is prohibited by laws and terms of service restrictions) we can be somewhat confident that what we buy on Amazon won't hurt our favorability rating on Facebook, or our job prospects on LinkedIn," Professor Tom Keenan, author of best-selling book Technocreep, told Lifewire via email.

An everything app seems just impossible, then, and if you're already having trouble coping with a small micropublishing app with a few hundred million users, like X née Twitter, it seems like an absurd ambition.

And that's in the US. Over in Europe, the EU's GDPR laws prevent a company from sharing users' data across its various services. This is why Meta's Threads is not available in Europe, and it could hamper a Musk X (Twitter) attempt at an everything app.