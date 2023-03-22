News > Smart & Connected Life Mozilla Invests $30 Million to Build a Safer and More Transparent AI Ecosystem ‘A real counterweight to the status quo’ By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 22, 2023 11:37AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Mozilla, the company behind the popular web browser Firefox, is putting $30 million into building its own AI ecosystem to rival competitors at Google and Microsoft. The company is not trying to outdo either of the tech giants but, rather, is looking to create AI tools that are safe, transparent, and helpful. Mozilla says that the "big tech and cloud companies with the most power and influence" over the market are not interested in building open-source and trustworthy AI products. Mozilla Mozilla's looking to change that before "incumbents continue to consolidate their control over the market." To that end, the officially-named Mozilla.ai will hopefully be a space outside big tech for "like-minded founders, developers, scientists, product managers, and builders to gather." "We believe that this group of people, working collectively, can turn the tide to create an independent, decentralized, and trustworthy AI ecosystem—a real counterweight to the status quo," the company wrote in the blog post announcing the investment. If you want more concrete details as to the nature of Mozilla's AI tools, you will have to wait a bit longer. The company is playing it close to the chest, only saying that they are making "safer and more transparent" generative AI products emphasizing recommendation systems that do not misinform or undermine our well-being. They call it "people-centric" AI. Mozilla.ai is spearheaded by Managing Director Moez Draief and overseen by a board of tech luminaries. The company says we will know more about the actual products they are developing in the coming months. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit