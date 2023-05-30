Motorola’s New Moto G Stylus 5G Promises to Be Even Better Than the Last One

Motorola is releasing another iteration of its Moto G Stylus 5G smartphone, boasting heightened performance and other enhancements over previous models.

The Moto G Stylus series of Motorola smartphones has played host to a number of devices over the past few years, with one more looming just over the horizon. The new Moto G Stylus 5G aims to embrace its namesake with "more natural" stylus integration and the expected performance improvements.

Motorola

This newest version of the Moto G Stylus 5G (of which there are several, all with the same name) utilizes a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and runs Android 13 right out of the box. It also offers 256GB of internal storage but can be expanded to 2TB via microSD card. It also includes a 6.6-inch 2400 x 1080 FHD+ touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate. So video streaming and game playing should be nice and smooth—assuming you also have a strong Wi-Fi or 5G connection.

It also includes a 50MP rear camera offering up to 30fps in UHD (up to 60fps in UHD) and a 16MP front camera that can record in FHD up to 30fps. The dual speaker system supports simulated surround sound with Dolby Atmos, and Motorola boasts that the 5000mAh battery will keep everything running for "up to two days on a single charge."

Motorola

Stylus control has also been a big focus for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023), with Motorola adding handwritten calculation support (via AI processes) to make jotting down numbers and values easier. You'll also have the option to copy written or typed text from documents to save important or relevant information faster. A lasso tool is intended to simplify selecting various visual elements, and you'll be able to manually draw your own animations to share over various messaging apps.

You'll be able to order the newest Moto G Stylus 5G from online Motorola affiliates such as AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket, etc., starting Friday, June 2, with pricing determined by individual carriers. An unlocked version of the Moto G Stylus 5G will release soon after through Motorola, Amazon, and Best Buy for $399.99.

