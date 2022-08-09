Motorola’s New 6GHz Mesh Router Can Handle All Your Gadgets

While most consumers are still rocking Wi-Fi 5 router systems, many companies have moved on to Wi-Fi 6 and, more recently, Wi-Fi 6E.

Motorola is one such company that's just released details on its forthcoming Q14 mesh system. This is the first Wi-Fi 6E-enabled system manufactured by the company, allowing them to catch up to rivals like Asus, Netgear, Linksys, and others.

Motorola

The company's latest offering enables a 6GHz wireless band for increased speed and up to 160 simultaneous wireless channels, which means a significant uptick in the number of your favorite gadgets that can be connected at any one time.

This is a tri-band system, so there are also 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands for increased versatility and even more room for connected devices. For example, you can connect all your smart home gadgets on the lower bands, freeing up the 6GHz band for high-use items like computers and smart TVs.

This is also a mesh system—the intro pack ships with two nodes, covering up to 3,500 square feet. There's also a combo pack including three nodes, which covers up to 5,000 square feet. The system allows you to place these nodes wherever you need a coverage boost.

Motorola

Each node is covered in "luxe mesh fabric that elevates any space," Motorola said in the press release, suggesting the system could act as a visual centerpiece for the home.

The two-pack costs $430, and the three-pack is $650. Motorola and parent company Minim say they will ship to various retail outlets, such as Best Buy and Amazon, in the "coming weeks." However, the system is available for purchase now on the Motorola website.