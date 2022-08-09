News > Internet & Security Motorola’s New 6GHz Mesh Router Can Handle All Your Gadgets 160 wireless channels covering up to 5,000 sq. ft. By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 9, 2022 02:05PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Internet & Security Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming While most consumers are still rocking Wi-Fi 5 router systems, many companies have moved on to Wi-Fi 6 and, more recently, Wi-Fi 6E. Motorola is one such company that's just released details on its forthcoming Q14 mesh system. This is the first Wi-Fi 6E-enabled system manufactured by the company, allowing them to catch up to rivals like Asus, Netgear, Linksys, and others. Motorola The company's latest offering enables a 6GHz wireless band for increased speed and up to 160 simultaneous wireless channels, which means a significant uptick in the number of your favorite gadgets that can be connected at any one time. This is a tri-band system, so there are also 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands for increased versatility and even more room for connected devices. For example, you can connect all your smart home gadgets on the lower bands, freeing up the 6GHz band for high-use items like computers and smart TVs. This is also a mesh system—the intro pack ships with two nodes, covering up to 3,500 square feet. There's also a combo pack including three nodes, which covers up to 5,000 square feet. The system allows you to place these nodes wherever you need a coverage boost. Motorola Each node is covered in "luxe mesh fabric that elevates any space," Motorola said in the press release, suggesting the system could act as a visual centerpiece for the home. The two-pack costs $430, and the three-pack is $650. Motorola and parent company Minim say they will ship to various retail outlets, such as Best Buy and Amazon, in the "coming weeks." However, the system is available for purchase now on the Motorola website. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit