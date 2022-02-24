Motorola Reveals New $1000 Flagship Phone, the Edge+

Motorola has introduced its next mainline smartphone, the 2022 version of the Edge+, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform.

In other global regions, it'll be known as the Edge 30 Pro but will have the same specs and capabilities, so no need to worry about missing out on unique features. Some of the features include three high-resolution cameras, Dolby Atmos support, and a smart stylus.

Motorola

The Edge+ has a lot going on with the Snapdragon 8 chipset. For starters, the X65 Modem RF-System allows the phone to connect to the 5G network and Wi-Fi 6 GHz spectrum. Gamers will also enjoy the vivid graphics and lightning-fast gameplay brought by the Adreno GPU.

For the cameras, there will be two 50MP lenses on the back and one 60MP in the front. The rear lenses allow for "ultra-wide angle shots" and close-ups up to an inch away. Audio-wise, the Edge+ supports Dolby Atmos and Snapdragon Sound, with the latter ensuring optimal quality across wireless connections.



Other notable features include an updated Ready For PC, which connects to Windows computers for fast file transfers, a 4800mAh battery with 15W TurboPower, and even support for rare indigenous languages.



Motorola

Information is sparse for the smart stylus, with Motorola claiming the accessory is great for anything that needs "pinpoint precision," such as editing. No word if it's connected to the Moto G Stylus from last year.

The Edge+ will be available in two colors: Cosmos Blue and Stardust White. At launch, the phone will have an $899.99 price tag for a limited time before reverting to its intended price of $999.99.