Motorola Launches Pair of Mid-Range 5G Phones With Nifty Specs

Motorola, the company behind the first mobile phone all the way back in 1973, is still a major player in the space, with two new 5G phones launching next week.

Motorola just officially unveiled the Moto G Stylus 5G and the Moto G 5G smartphones, as reported in a press release issued by the company. These phones are packed with decent specs and, perhaps more importantly, attractive price tags.

Let’s start with the Moto G Stylus 5G, not to be confused with the similarly named Moto G Stylus released back in February. This phone is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset and boasts a 6.8-inch Full HD+ 120Hz display, in addition to a 5,000mAh battery and plenty of RAM and storage options.

Obviously, the Moto G Stylus 5G also ships with a stylus, making it a clear competitor to phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22, though with a drastically reduced price tag. This Motorola phone starts at $500.

The Moto G 5G doesn't feature a stylus but does include a 5,000 mAh battery, a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 50MP primary camera, and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. Storage and RAM vary, up to 256GB and 6GB, respectively. The Moto 5G starts at just $400.

The Moto G Stylus 5G is available to pre-order today, with handsets shipping on April 28. You’ll have to wait a bit longer for the Moto G 5G, as it goes on sale starting May 19.