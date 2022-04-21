News > Phones Motorola Launches Pair of Mid-Range 5G Phones With Nifty Specs Starting at $400 By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 21, 2022 12:54PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Motorola, the company behind the first mobile phone all the way back in 1973, is still a major player in the space, with two new 5G phones launching next week. Motorola just officially unveiled the Moto G Stylus 5G and the Moto G 5G smartphones, as reported in a press release issued by the company. These phones are packed with decent specs and, perhaps more importantly, attractive price tags. Motorola Let’s start with the Moto G Stylus 5G, not to be confused with the similarly named Moto G Stylus released back in February. This phone is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset and boasts a 6.8-inch Full HD+ 120Hz display, in addition to a 5,000mAh battery and plenty of RAM and storage options. Obviously, the Moto G Stylus 5G also ships with a stylus, making it a clear competitor to phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22, though with a drastically reduced price tag. This Motorola phone starts at $500. The Moto G 5G doesn't feature a stylus but does include a 5,000 mAh battery, a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 50MP primary camera, and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. Storage and RAM vary, up to 256GB and 6GB, respectively. The Moto 5G starts at just $400. The Moto G Stylus 5G is available to pre-order today, with handsets shipping on April 28. You’ll have to wait a bit longer for the Moto G 5G, as it goes on sale starting May 19. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit