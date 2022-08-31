News > Smart & Connected Life More Holiday Celebration Sounds Are Coming to a Nest Doorbell Near You And not just the obvious choices like Thanksgiving and Halloween By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 31, 2022 04:25PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Google is adding even more holiday-themed ringtones to its Nest Doorbell library, but only for a limited time. Special holiday ringtones are a yearly tradition for Google's Nest Doorbell, but apparently, it didn't think there were enough options because now Google's covering even more holidays. Halloween, Thanksgiving, birthdays—there are a lot of them available both throughout the year and for limited-time occasions. The tough part is deciding which ones to use. Google Halloween ringtones will be available starting in early October, much like last year, but you can get a head start on the themed festivities with a new accordion polka composed for Oktoberfest. Unlike other themed tones like Thanksgiving or Halloween, the Oktoberfest chime avoids sound effects and sticks with more traditional instrumentation, probably because the traditional German celebration isn't normally associated with turkeys, bats, reindeer, and the like. Chip Somodevilla / Staff / Getty Images More tones for Diwali and Lunar New Year will also roll out within their respectively appropriate celebration windows, and Google has stated it's working on ringtones for even more global holidays and events, though it hasn't provided a complete list or timeline just yet. You can set up the new Oktoberfest ringtone through your Google Home app starting September 5. It will be available for one month, through October 5, at which point another holiday option will take its place. Google recommends keeping an eye on its Made By Google Twitter account for future announcements regarding upcoming and newly released specialized Nest chimes. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit