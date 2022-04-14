MLB’s Game of the Week Returns to YouTube for 2022

It looks like MLB's Game of the Week will be continuing its yearly tradition of streaming on YouTube through 2022.

The official MLB Twitter account announced today that Major League Baseball's Game of the Week is returning to YouTube once more, and the first seven games have already been lined up. So, starting next month, you'll be able to catch a live stream of each week's big game.

Rich Schultz / Contributor / Getty Images

Only part of the schedule has been revealed so far, however, with everything from June 22 through the end of the season on October 5 still up in the air. But the games that are confirmed include opening with the Nationals vs. the Rockies on May 5, and two games for the Twins: May 25 against the Tigers and June 15 against the Mariners.

MLB

With the live stream being available on YouTube, many fans are hoping this means there won't be any blackout restrictions that would prevent you from watching based on your location. And also, because it's YouTube, you should be able to watch each game on your TV, smartphone, tablet, or any other device that can run the app or view the website.

Game of the Week will be available to watch on both the official MLB YouTube channel and the official MLB website starting May 5 at 2:30 pm EST. If you want to get ready in advance, you can check out the current playlist and set reminders for any games you want to watch.