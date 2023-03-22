MLB's 'Friday Night Baseball' Is Back on Apple TV+ Starting Next Month

Major League Baseball is back on the Apple TV+ menu, with "Friday Night Baseball" available to subscribers starting next month.

With the next Major League Baseball (MLB) season right around the corner, Apple TV+ users won't have to look very far to catch a live game every week. "Friday Night Baseball" is returning, offering a new matchup every Friday over 25 weeks—and "no local broadcast restrictions."

Apple

The season lineup is already up on Apple TV's website, covering 25 games that will take place through June 30. But to start, you can look forward to watching the Chicago Cubs go up against the Texas Rangers and the San Diego Padres versus the Atlanta Braves on the first night.

There will be more MLB to watch than just on Friday nights, too. Along with recaps of past games, Apple TV+ will also be airing programs like "Countdown to First Pitch," "MLB Big Inning," "MLB Daily Recap," and "MLB This Week." All in addition to being able to go back and rewatch games from last season.

Apple

Outside of Apple TV+, you'll also find more MLB coverage on many of Apple's other platforms. For example, Apple News will help you keep track of specific teams via My Sports, the News app will offer personalized game highlights, and Apple Music will feature playlists of every teams' walk-up song.

"Friday Night Baseball" will start airing on Apple TV+ in the U.S. and Canada on Friday, April 7—and continue every Friday for the rest of the season. Though Apple TV+ subscribers ($6.99 per month) will be able to catch other official MLB programming a little sooner, starting on Opening Day: Thursday, March 30.