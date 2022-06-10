News > Internet & Security MIT Experts Find Security Flaw in M1 Chip Though it can't be exploited remotely By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 10, 2022 01:57PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Internet & Security Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming A team of researchers at MIT has managed to crack the purported last line of defense on Apple's M1 chip, creating a security loophole on the hardware level. M1 chips are largely considered quite secure, despite some vulnerabilities discovered in the past. However, this particular issue stands out because of its inability to be patched out or otherwise updated. Since it's tied to the hardware, the only way to address it would be to replace the chip. matejmo / Getty Images The attack, dubbed "PACMAN" by the research team (there's a reason for it), can bypass the M1's Pointer Authentication defense and won't leave any evidence behind. The function essentially adds a special coded signature to various memory functions and requires authentication before running those functions. These Pointer Authentication Codes (PAC) are meant to shut down security bugs before they can do significant harm. A PACMAN attack tries to guess the correct code to trick the chip into thinking a bug isn't a bug. And since the number of individual PAC values is finite, it's not too difficult to try all the possibilities. The silver lining in all of this is that a PACMAN attack is extremely reliant on specificity. It has to know exactly what type of bug it's supposed to let through, and it can't compromise anything if there's no bug for it to try and wave through Pointer Authentication. Hill Street Studios / Getty Images While PACMAN attacks don't pose an immediate threat to most M1 Mac systems, it is still a security loophole that could be exploited. The MIT team is hoping that knowledge of this weakness will prompt designers and engineers to come up with ways to close the exploit off in the future. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit