Can You Mirror an iPhone to a Fire Stick? Yes, Here's How

What to Know The easiest way to mirror an iPhone to a Fire Stick is to use the free AirScreen app.

Download the AirScreen app on your TV and open it, then select Start Now and go to Settings > Enable AirPlay .

and go to > . On your iPhone swipe diagonally from the upper right corner, tap the AirPlay icon, and choose the AirScreen app.

This article provides instructions for mirroring your iPhone to an Amazon Fire TV Stick. These instructions should work with any iPhone and for all versions of the Amazon Fire Stick.

Can You Mirror iPhone to Amazon Fire Stick?

Mirroring your iPhone to the Amazon Fire Stick isn't as straightforward as using AirPlay and an Apple TV. You have to download an app to the Fire Stick and then mirror your iPhone to that app, which will show on your screen. However, despite the fact it doesn't sound straightforward, it's not. The process is pretty simple once you get everything set up the first time.

How Do I Mirror My iPhone to My Fire Stick for Free?

There are many apps available that will let you mirror your iPhone to your Fire Stick, but there's no need for you to pay for an app. The AirScreen - AirPlay & Cast & Miracast & DLNA app is available for free for the Fire Stick, and it will work for mirroring your iPhone screen to your TV through the Fire Stick. All you need to do is add the app to your Fire Stick, and then you're in business.

Make sure you know how to download and install apps on your Fire Stick.

To get started, you first need to download the AirScreen app from the Google Play store and install it on your Fire TV Stick. One installed, open the AirScreen App. Select Start Now In the menu, select the gear icon to open Settings, and make sure AirPlay is enabled by selecting it to add a checkmark on the right if there isn't already one. Next, on your iPhone, swipe down from the upper right corner in a diagonal direction to open the Control Center. Tap the AirPlay icon. With Screen Mirroring active on your iPhone, go back to the Fire Stick and make sure AirScreen is on the Home screen. If not, select the house icon on the left navigation menu. Once there, you should see a device name displayed on your television screen. On your iPhone, select the device name displayed on the TV screen. The connection will be made, and then your iPhone screen will appear on the TV.

When you've finished mirroring your screen to your Fire Stick, you can open the Control Center again, tap the screen mirroring icon, and tap Stop Mirroring. The next time you want to mirror your iPhone to your Fire Stick, you only need to open the AirScreen App and start mirroring on your iPhone. The device name may change, but the AirScreen app will always show which device you should connect.