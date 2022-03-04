Streaming > Streaming Devices Can You Mirror an iPhone to a Fire Stick? Yes, Here's How A third-party app will do the trick By Jerri Ledford Jerri Ledford Writer, Editor, Fact Checker Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 4, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Devices Fire TV Roku Chromecast Apple TV What to Know The easiest way to mirror an iPhone to a Fire Stick is to use the free AirScreen app.Download the AirScreen app on your TV and open it, then select Start Now and go to Settings > Enable AirPlay.On your iPhone swipe diagonally from the upper right corner, tap the AirPlay icon, and choose the AirScreen app. This article provides instructions for mirroring your iPhone to an Amazon Fire TV Stick. These instructions should work with any iPhone and for all versions of the Amazon Fire Stick. Can You Mirror iPhone to Amazon Fire Stick? Mirroring your iPhone to the Amazon Fire Stick isn't as straightforward as using AirPlay and an Apple TV. You have to download an app to the Fire Stick and then mirror your iPhone to that app, which will show on your screen. However, despite the fact it doesn't sound straightforward, it's not. The process is pretty simple once you get everything set up the first time. How Do I Mirror My iPhone to My Fire Stick for Free? There are many apps available that will let you mirror your iPhone to your Fire Stick, but there's no need for you to pay for an app. The AirScreen - AirPlay & Cast & Miracast & DLNA app is available for free for the Fire Stick, and it will work for mirroring your iPhone screen to your TV through the Fire Stick. All you need to do is add the app to your Fire Stick, and then you're in business. Make sure you know how to download and install apps on your Fire Stick. To get started, you first need to download the AirScreen app from the Google Play store and install it on your Fire TV Stick. One installed, open the AirScreen App. Select Start Now In the menu, select the gear icon to open Settings, and make sure AirPlay is enabled by selecting it to add a checkmark on the right if there isn't already one. Next, on your iPhone, swipe down from the upper right corner in a diagonal direction to open the Control Center. Tap the AirPlay icon. With Screen Mirroring active on your iPhone, go back to the Fire Stick and make sure AirScreen is on the Home screen. If not, select the house icon on the left navigation menu. Once there, you should see a device name displayed on your television screen. On your iPhone, select the device name displayed on the TV screen. The connection will be made, and then your iPhone screen will appear on the TV. When you've finished mirroring your screen to your Fire Stick, you can open the Control Center again, tap the screen mirroring icon, and tap Stop Mirroring. The next time you want to mirror your iPhone to your Fire Stick, you only need to open the AirScreen App and start mirroring on your iPhone. The device name may change, but the AirScreen app will always show which device you should connect. FAQ How do I screen mirror iPhone to a Samsung TV? You can use your Samsung TV to mirror your iPhone by using AirPlay. Open a compatible media app on your iPhone, tap the AirPlay icon and choose your TV. You can also connect your phone to the TV directly with a cable or use an app like Samsung SmartView. How do I mirror an iPhone to an LG TV? Newer LG TVs also support AirPlay, which makes mirroring your iPhone quick. Open the media you want to send to the larger screen, tap the AirPlay button and select your TV. How do I mirror an iPhone to a Mac? The easiest way to show your iPhone's screen on your Mac is through QuickTime Player, an app that comes with macOS. Connect your phone and computer using the iPhone's included charging cable and open QuickTime Player. Select File > New Movie Recording, and then select the name of your phone from the menu next to the Record button. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit