News > Phones

Mid-Range OnePlus Nord N20 5G Launches April 28 Exclusive to T-Mobile

By Cesar Cadenas

Published on April 19, 2022 12:21PM EDT

Fact checked by Jerri Ledford

Following on the heels of its flagship phone, OnePlus revealed its new mid-range device, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G, releasing April 28 in North America.

Exclusive to T-Mobile's 5G network, the Nord N20 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Platform, has 6GB of RAM, and houses a fast-charging 4,500 mAh battery. Other notable features include its AMOLED Full HD screen, OxygenOS, and a multi-lens camera.

OnePlus

The Snapdragon 695 5G chipset will allow the Nord N20 to take advantage of high bandwidth connections while having low latency. Gamers will enjoy the Adreno 619 GPU, making games more stable and 30 percent faster. On top of that, OxygenOS comes with a Gaming Mode and Pro Gaming Mode, further enhancing games and adding protection against misclicking.

On the hardware side, there's the 6.43-inch screen that comes with an in-display fingerprint reader and an always-on feature for consistent updates. The camera comes with a 64 MP primary lens, macro lens, and monochrome lens for vibrant pictures, which can be stored in the Nord N20's 128 GB of storage space. You can also boost that storage space up to 512 GB.

The Nord N20 5G's price tag hasn't been revealed yet, but OnePlus says to keep an eye on T-Mobile's store.