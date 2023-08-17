Xbox 360 Store Shutting Down July 2024 but You Can Still Play Your Games

Microsoft will continue to preserve Xbox 360 games through its backward compatibility program.

Microsoft is preparing to shut down the Xbox 360 Store.

In a blog post published Thursday, the company said 360 owners won't be able to buy games, downloadable content, TV shows, and movies from the console's Xbox 360 Store after July 29, 2024. On the same day, Microsoft will also shutter the Xbox 360 Marketplace, currently accessible online via marketplace.xbox.com.

Xbox 360. David Paul Morris / Getty Images

"This change will not affect your ability to play Xbox 360 games or DLC you have already purchased," Dave McCarthy, Microsoft's corporate vice president of Xbox Player Services, explains in the announcement. "Xbox 360 game content previously purchased will still be available to play, not only the Xbox 360 console but also Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S devices via backward compatibility."

After July 29, the Microsoft Movies & TV app will also stop working on Xbox 360 consoles. As a result, you won't be able to watch TV shows and movies on the console after that point. However, any entertainment content you purchase between now and then will continue to be associated with your account and will remain accessible through the Movies & TV app on Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

The shutdown won't affect online services, at least not for the foreseeable future. Xbox 360 owners can continue playing multiplayer games, provided publishers maintain the servers for those titles. Microsoft will also maintain support for cloud transfers, so you can move your saves between Xbox 360 consoles and even Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S systems. Separately, the company will continue selling backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games online and through the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S stores.

If you want more information about the shutdown, Microsoft has a FAQ on its website.