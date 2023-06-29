Here's Why Microsoft Wants to Move Windows 11 Into the Cloud

Internal documents show Microsoft is planning to put Windows 11 in the cloud.

Unlike Chrome, Windows is definitely not built to be cloud-first.

Good luck using your computer without an internet connection.

Accessing a file system in the cloud. Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn / Getty Images

Microsoft wants to put Windows 11 in the cloud for anyone that wants it.

Possibly feeling the pressure from Google's Chrome, Microsoft is looking to put its entire operating system in the cloud. Windows 365 already allows businesses to use a cloud-based version of Windows, but the new plan, which was revealed in an internal presentation made public in a court case against the FTC, shows that Microsoft plans to put the consumer version of Windows 11 into the cloud. But cloud computing still has some significant drawbacks, especially for non-business users.

"Cloud-based operating systems have their limitations. One major downside is the dependence on a stable internet connection. Access to files, applications, and services can be disrupted without a reliable connection. Privacy and data security concerns may also arise, as user data is stored and processed in the cloud," Sumit Jain, founder of technology news website Scoopbyte, told Lifewire via email.

Microsoft Windows in the Cloud

Cloud computing is already mainstream. Businesses can use Windows 365, and anyone can use Google's Chrome. Many of the apps we use are already either cloud-based or front-ends for cloud services, like Slack, Tidal, Gmail, and plenty of others, so putting the entire OS in the cloud is a sensible next step.

Windows has a long-standing history as a versatile and robust desktop operating system, catering to a wide range of applications, offline functionality, and legacy software compatibility.

The biggest advantage is that you can use a lightweight, low-powered computer to access a fancy, powerful server. Chromebooks can be way less capable than an equivalent Windows laptop because it doesn't need to be capable. But this edge has been eroded with computers like the latest Apple Silicon MacBook Airs, which combine extreme portability with insane levels of power and battery life.

But the cloud is still the cloud. Microsoft plans to let users boot directly into a cloud-hosted operating system. It's as if your computer's internal drive was hosted in another location. Without it a connection, you cannot use it. Or at least, you will be very limited in what you can do until the network connection returns. With a MacBook or PC laptop, you can spend the whole week offline if you like. And then there's security.

"Additionally, some resource-intensive tasks like video editing or gaming may not perform as well on a cloud-based system compared to a locally installed operating system. Also, Cloud-based operating systems are more vulnerable to security attacks than traditional operating systems. This is because your data is stored on remote servers, which are more likely to be targeted by hackers," says Jain.

Then again, given some users' poor security and backup hygiene, perhaps the cloud would be more secure for some.

Cloud Computing = Subscription Service

For Microsoft, the appeal is obvious. It's a software vendor, not a PC maker, and putting its main product in the cloud has several big advantages. The first is that it can charge users an ongoing subscription instead of just taking its fee from every PC sold with Windows installed. That's a monthly or yearly charge instead of once every few years or more for an average user. Another is that it can patch vulnerabilities and deliver updates to everyone immediately instead of waiting for people to update their computers themselves, if they ever bother at all.

But it's not as simple as just putting Windows on a remote server. One of Windows' biggest advantages for businesses is that it continues to support just about any Windows software or technology ever made. But that means it remains absolutely huge. It contains zillions of lines of code, much of which is ancient legacy code.

"Chrome OS, by design, doesn't have the legacy support that Windows has to include. Thus, it is naturally smaller in size and typically has a smaller attack surface," Simon Townsend, CTO for cloud operating system company IGEL Technology, told Lifewire via email.

Using a Samsung Chromebook. Brook Cagle / Unsplash

Google's Chrome, by contrast, is not only much younger and leaner, but it was built for the cloud. It might not have as many features as Windows, but so what? Most of what we do these days is in web apps anyway.

"Chrome, as a web-centric operating system, was designed with a focus on cloud-based applications and services. It emphasizes simplicity, speed, and security for users who primarily work and collaborate online. On the other hand, Windows has a long-standing history as a versatile and robust desktop operating system, catering to a wide range of applications, offline functionality, and legacy software compatibility," cloud solutions architect Vladislav Bilay told Lifewire via email.

The good thing is, as Microsoft tries to catch up to its rivals, this just means more choices for the user.