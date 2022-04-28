Microsoft Teases Major Xbox Games Showcase for June

Developer Bethesda is also on hand

By
Lawrence Bonk
Lawrence Bonk
Lawrence Bonk
News Reporter
  • Florida State University
Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more.
lifewire's editorial guidelines
Published on April 28, 2022 12:42PM EDT
Fact checked by
Jerri Ledford
Jerri Ledford
Fact checked by Jerri Ledford
  • Western Kentucky University
  • Gulf Coast Community College
Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others.
lifewire's fact checking process

The big E3 gaming conference is canceled this year, but that doesn’t mean developers can’t use a similar time frame to announce hot new games. 

Enter Microsoft and their Xbox platform. The company just announced a major gaming showcase to be held on June 12. The showcase begins at 10 am PT and is accessible via Xbox’s social media accounts, such as Twitter, TikTok, Twitch, and Facebook

Xbox Games Showcase

Microsoft / Xbox

This event is a partnership between Xbox Games Studios and first-party developer Bethesda, famous for franchises like Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Wolfenstein, and Doom, among many others. Microsoft bought the developer last year, so they develop exclusively for PC and the Xbox platform. 

Microsoft promises fans the event will reveal tons of information "about the diverse lineup of games coming soon to the Xbox ecosystem." While both companies are mum as to what we’ll actually see at the streaming event, there are still some guesses to be made.

Bethesda’s open-world space-based RPG Starfield was originally announced back in 2018 and is due for a major trailer and, perhaps, a release date. There’s also Redfall, a vampire shooter revealed by Bethesda last year, which may also return with a trailer. 

Microsoft is also likely to reveal forthcoming Game Pass additions, and, of course, there will be plenty of surprise announcements.

As a reminder, June 12 falls on a Sunday, so you won’t even have to skip work to learn all of the juicy details about upcoming Xbox Series X exclusives.

Was this page helpful?