News > Gaming Microsoft Teases Major Xbox Games Showcase for June Developer Bethesda is also on hand By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 28, 2022 12:42PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming The big E3 gaming conference is canceled this year, but that doesn’t mean developers can’t use a similar time frame to announce hot new games. Enter Microsoft and their Xbox platform. The company just announced a major gaming showcase to be held on June 12. The showcase begins at 10 am PT and is accessible via Xbox’s social media accounts, such as Twitter, TikTok, Twitch, and Facebook. Microsoft / Xbox This event is a partnership between Xbox Games Studios and first-party developer Bethesda, famous for franchises like Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Wolfenstein, and Doom, among many others. Microsoft bought the developer last year, so they develop exclusively for PC and the Xbox platform. Microsoft promises fans the event will reveal tons of information "about the diverse lineup of games coming soon to the Xbox ecosystem." While both companies are mum as to what we’ll actually see at the streaming event, there are still some guesses to be made. Bethesda’s open-world space-based RPG Starfield was originally announced back in 2018 and is due for a major trailer and, perhaps, a release date. There’s also Redfall, a vampire shooter revealed by Bethesda last year, which may also return with a trailer. Microsoft is also likely to reveal forthcoming Game Pass additions, and, of course, there will be plenty of surprise announcements. As a reminder, June 12 falls on a Sunday, so you won’t even have to skip work to learn all of the juicy details about upcoming Xbox Series X exclusives. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit