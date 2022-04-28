Microsoft Teases Major Xbox Games Showcase for June

The big E3 gaming conference is canceled this year, but that doesn’t mean developers can’t use a similar time frame to announce hot new games.

Enter Microsoft and their Xbox platform. The company just announced a major gaming showcase to be held on June 12. The showcase begins at 10 am PT and is accessible via Xbox’s social media accounts, such as Twitter, TikTok, Twitch, and Facebook.

Microsoft / Xbox

This event is a partnership between Xbox Games Studios and first-party developer Bethesda, famous for franchises like Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Wolfenstein, and Doom, among many others. Microsoft bought the developer last year, so they develop exclusively for PC and the Xbox platform.

Microsoft promises fans the event will reveal tons of information "about the diverse lineup of games coming soon to the Xbox ecosystem." While both companies are mum as to what we’ll actually see at the streaming event, there are still some guesses to be made.

Bethesda’s open-world space-based RPG Starfield was originally announced back in 2018 and is due for a major trailer and, perhaps, a release date. There’s also Redfall, a vampire shooter revealed by Bethesda last year, which may also return with a trailer.

Microsoft is also likely to reveal forthcoming Game Pass additions, and, of course, there will be plenty of surprise announcements.

As a reminder, June 12 falls on a Sunday, so you won’t even have to skip work to learn all of the juicy details about upcoming Xbox Series X exclusives.