Microsoft Teams Jazzes up Video Calls With Over 20 New Snapchat Filters

Microsoft and Snap have partnered to bring Snapchat filters, otherwise called Lenses, to Teams-based video chats.

These fun new filters for Microsoft Teams are available now and promise to bring plenty of visual flair to your next group conference call; just turn them off before you talk about something serious. The 26 popular Lenses available include options to turn yourself into a cartoon character, add fake snow, and choose from a variety of unique and silly backgrounds. You can even put a chicken on your head or make it look like you are being hugged by a sloth. Fun times.

Of course, turning one of your coworkers or friends into a cartoon horse is not always appropriate. Some filters have actual uses beyond just eliciting a laugh. For instance, the “smooth look” filter simply makes you look a bit more presentable, with no animations or obvious special effects.

Microsoft accomplished these feats by directly integrating Snap’s software development kit and augmented-reality technology into Teams. This is not a third-party plugin. These features are now part of the Teams experience, not a moment too soon. Snap had its own desktop app for this purpose but shuttered Snap Camera earlier this year.

The update is rolling out now, but it could take a few days to reach every Microsoft Teams user. Microsoft has suggested that the effects library will rotate every once in a while to keep things fresh.