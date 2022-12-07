News > Software & Apps Microsoft Teams Adds Community Feature to Help You Connect Away From Work Starting with the mobile apps By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 7, 2022 11:49AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Microsoft Teams is rolling out new community-centric features to help plan, organize, and share everything from local meetings to sporting events and businesses. If you've ever wanted to use Microsoft Teams for something outside of office coordination, now's your chance. Microsoft is expanding the platform's scope with the new Communities feature which lets you bring people together outside the tasks of your daily work life. Microsoft Chats, calls, and file sharing are all part of Teams' new community features, but Microsoft says it's adding more than just a new group categorization. You can also post messages to be seen by everyone in the group, organize events and add them to a shared calendar (and track attendance), and store and share documents. Those documents are also easier to sort with new content filters. Community groups can be set up with "branding elements" like logos or photos, and potential members can be invited via email, phone number, URL, or QR code. Whoever sets up the community will have complete control over its guidelines and moderation, too. Maps can be shared for in-person events, and virtual attendants are also supported—so long as you have a camera and microphone-enabled device you can set up. Microsoft Community features have already begun rolling out for the free version of Microsoft Teams for iOS and Android. They're also bound for desktop but are "coming soon," and no specific date has been provided for their availability yet. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit