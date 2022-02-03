News > Smart & Connected Life Microsoft Has Reportedly Killed the HoloLens 3 Project The company seems confused about what to do with mixed reality By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 3, 2022 01:20PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Microsoft has reportedly abandoned the HoloLens 3, as its mixed reality efforts are in a chaotic state and project members are leaving the company. According to a report by Business Insider, Microsoft killed the project in the middle of 2021 and shifted its VR focus on a new venture with Samsung. This leaves HoloLens with an uncertain future as Microsoft struggles to figure out just what to do with the technology. Chesnot/Getty Images HoloLens first launched in 2016 as a pair of mixed reality smartglasses that displays information about the world around you, just like Google Glass. And similar to Google Glass, HoloLens is turning out to be a major flop. The main issue plaguing HoloLens is that the team doesn't know what direction to take it in, according to sources who spoke to Business Insider. On one hand, you have the project lead who wants to create a mixed reality headset for the average consumer. On the other, you have people who want to continue focusing on HoloLens' business audience. There are also some who want to meet the project's military contract. All this has led to a lot of in-fighting as each side struggles to gain control over HoloLens. Chesnot/Getty Images The situation has led to low company morale, with people leaving Microsoft. Reportedly, some have even gone to Meta to work on its metaverse projects. For the future, Microsoft hopes to shift its mixed reality projects from hardware to a software platform for other headsets, but even this strategy still seems vague. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit