Microsoft Outlook for Mac Is Now Free, No 365 Subscription Required

Connect your calendars and email accounts at no cost

Published on March 6, 2023

Microsoft Outlook for Mac has ditched its previous Microsoft 365 license requirements, meaning Apple hardware users can now use the app for free. While there used to be a reason for Mac users to find low-cost (or no-cost) alternatives to Microsoft Outlook, due to Microsoft 365 license or subscription requirements, that's no longer the case. If you have a Mac, you can now use Outlook with or without a 365 account—plus, there's now support for several new and upcoming features.

Along with the newly-unrestricted access, Outlook will connect your various email accounts while also allowing you to quickly swap between the desktop and mobile app via Handoff. Focused Inbox automatically sorts through your incoming messages to bring more attention to the important ones, or you can manually flag and pin vital correspondence. My Day provides an interactive calendar that sums up future events and tasks at-a-glance, and the app itself has otherwise been redesigned and optimized to work in macOS (particularly Silicon).

A new Menu Bar feature is also in the works, which will give you a quick look at Calendar events via a smaller in-app window, and Outlook Profiles are also on the way to sync your Focus settings with your email accounts for more control over notifications based on the day and time. You can download Outlook from the Mac App Store now for free and use it whether you have a Microsoft 365 account or not. Specific release dates for Menu Bar and Outlook Profiles have not been provided, but Microsoft claims they're both coming soon.