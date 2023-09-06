WordPad Is Dead But You Still Have Simple Word Processor Options

Microsoft is killing off WordPad.

Many users like the simple word processor.

There are many minimalist writing tools available to replace WordPad.

WordPad, the long-running word processor included free with Windows, will soon be no more, and experts are mourning its passing as a helpful alternative to bloated writing apps.

Microsoft has ceased updates for WordPad and intends to phase out the application in an upcoming Windows release. But there are plenty of other options if you want a quick way to get words on the screen.

"If you're a student or writer looking to maximize productivity, consider using a minimalist word proce­ssor," Adebayo Samson, the CEO of education company Academicful, told Lifewire in an email interview. "These streamline­d tools provide a distraction-free writing experience, perfect for staying focused and getting work done­. By removing complex formatting options and toolbars, these word processors allow users to concentrate­ solely on their content. The clutter-free environment helps users e­nter a state of flow, fostering cre­ativity and concentration."

Less Is More

WordPad's discontinuation was announced shortly after Microsoft shared plans to enhance Notepad with functionalities such as autosave and tab restoration. In 2018, Microsoft revamped the Windows Notepad application after a long hiatus and later incorporated tab features in the Windows 11 edition.

Online message boards were abuzz at the news that WordPad would soon be discontinued.

"Wordpad is a very basic rich text editor," Reddit user CocodaMonkey wrote. "I like it because it's always there, and in a pinch, you can use it. It's not for serious work, but it's really nice to have a built-in program that can read and display rich text. There's tons of better or more feature-rich text editors, but having the basics always available is really nice."

The digital notepad comes pre-installed with Windows and is meant to handle basic word-processing tasks. While it lacks the advanced features of Microsoft Word, it offers more than the simplistic Notepad. With a user-friendly interface, WordPad provides a range of fundamental formatting options such as bold, italic, and underline. It's handy for quick letters, note-taking, or drafting simple documents.

With WordPad, you can create bullet-point lists and align text, and it's also compatible with Rich Text Format (RTF) files and plain text. Since its debut with Windows 95, WordPad has been a solid choice for Windows users who need a straightforward and easily accessible tool for writing and basic formatting.

"Minimalist word processors are invaluable tools for writers and creators seeking efficiency and focus," tech analyst Mark Vena said in an email. "Their simplicity trims away distracting features, leaving only essential functions. This streamlined approach encourages writers to concentrate on their words, rather than getting lost in formatting or complex menus."

Minimalist Word Processors

If you don't want to deal with all the complexities of Word, many simple word processors on the market let you get words on the screen. Popular choices include applications like FocusWriter, WriteRoom, and iA Writer, Samson noted. He said these tools offer a clean and clutte­r-free interface­, often featuring full-scree­n mode, customizable backgrounds, and minimalistic typography.

"Additionally, they se­amlessly integrate with cloud storage platforms, allowing easy access and editing of your work across multiple­ devices," he added. "The appe­al of these minimalist word processors lie­s in their simplicity and user-friendly de­sign, addressing the common issue of ove­rwhelming complexity found in traditional word processors. With the­se tools, users can focus on the e­ssentials of writing where ide­as and creativity take cente­r stage."

Reddit user voodoovan said on the forum that LibreOffice is a free and "superb" alternative to Word. "Most people should have no need to pay Microsoft for an office suite," the user wrote.

But Reddit member KickCautious691 replied that LibreOffice "is great 99% of the time. That 1% is saving to MS formats and finding out the people I sent them to can't view them properly on their version of Microsoft 365."

Vena said that the app Notion is "versatile, combining minimalism with powerful collaboration features," while Ulysses "offers a clean interface with robust organizational tools for Mac and iOS users. For online simplicity, Simplenote and Zoho Writer are user-friendly, cross-platform choices."

"These options prioritize essential writing tools, helping users stay focused and efficient in their writing tasks," he added.