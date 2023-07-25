Microsoft Flight Simulator Welcomes 6 More Central Eastern European Countries

Flight Sim fans rejoice: More gorgeous places to fly over, new challenges to complete. What more do you need?

World Update XIV hits Microsoft Flight Simulator, bringing several more countries from Central Eastern Europe plus several new challenges and discoveries.

Microsoft Flight Simulator receives its 14th World Update as a follow-up to its recent New Zealand expansion in April. World Update XIV further expands the digital landscape by including European countries Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

Microsoft

As with previous World Updates, this 14th iteration uses digital elevation data and aerial imagery to flesh out the map topography and points of interest. Over 100 points of interest, Microsoft says, spread across the six new Central Eastern European countries and including a number of landmarks. Six airports and 10 cities can also be found as you fly over the region. From Dubrovnik to Ljubljana to Banja Luka and beyond.

Microsoft

Outside of the geographical additions, World Update XIV also provides a few more tasks and challenges. Specifically three new discovery flights (Budapest, Sarajevo, Prague) and a trio of landing challenges in specific airports using specific aircraft. Four more bush trips—"Carpathian Journey," "Czech Route," "Danube Journey," and "Northeast Adriatic"— are also part of the new update.

You can download World Update XIV for Microsoft Flight Simulator today at no extra cost as part of version 1.33.8.0. It's available for all versions of the game across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam, Windows, Xbox Game Pass, and PC Game Pass.