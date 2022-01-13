News > Gaming Microsoft Confirms Discontinuing Xbox One Consoles Production was quietly halted to focus on the Series X and S By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 13, 2022 11:26AM EST Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More It's official: Microsoft did indeed cease production of Xbox One consoles to focus on manufacturing more Series X and Series S models. In a statement given to The Verge, Microsoft admitted that production of the Xbox One was quietly halted at the end of 2020—which is about when the Series X and Series S first launched. This decision was likely made to allow it enough leeway to keep up with the expected demand for the new consoles. Microsoft It's a strategy that does seem to have worked out, as the Xbox Series S is currently available for purchase at several online retailers. Though the Series X is still proving to be quite challenging to find. The PlayStation 5 also remains elusive, and according to Bloomberg, the response to the shortage has been to produce more PlayStation 4s. Microsoft Retailers have been slowly selling through their remaining Xbox One consoles over the past year, with no additional stock coming in. While this does make finding a brand new Xbox One a challenge, various used and refurbished models are still readily available, but the cost is only slightly lower—or in some cases much higher—than the $299 Xbox Series S. The Xbox One isn't likely to go back into production at this point, so if you really want one you'll likely have to grab a used or refurbished model. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit