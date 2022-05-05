News > Smart & Connected Life Microsoft and VW Team up to Optimize HoloLens AR Glasses for Cars Mixed reality in motion By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 5, 2022 12:18PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Augmented reality devices do a great job of adding tech-enabled flair to static environments, but these gadgets seriously struggle when you start moving. Microsoft and Volkswagon have teamed up to solve this particular issue, as announced in an official Microsoft blog post. The pair worked to optimize Microsoft’s HoloLens AR glasses, so they perform admirably even when careening down the highway in a car. Microsoft What’s the problem, and how did they solve it? HoloLens and related AR devices use a combination of camera sensors, accelerometers, and gyroscopes, but in a car, those latter two readings conflict, as the headset senses movement but sees a static landscape. The end result? The glasses get, well, car sick. The two companies have developed a prototype using the HoloLens 2 and advanced algorithms that allow for virtual objects to be placed both inside and outside of a moving vehicle. This leads to some pretty nifty potential uses, such as projecting a virtual map on the car's dashboard and popping up alerts on the window shield as you approach a pedestrian crossing. Microsoft As you may remember, the HoloLens 2 augmented reality headset has a beefy price tag of $3,500 and is squarely aimed at enterprise customers for now. To that end, Microsoft envisions this new technology being implemented on large cargo ships, elevators, trains, and public transportation. Microsoft does, however, see how the technology could eventually serve regular customers, suggesting more compact versions of smart glasses will deliver in-car entertainment and help drivers navigate through busy and cramped streets, among other uses. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit