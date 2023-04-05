News > Software & Apps Meta’s Nifty New AI Photo Segmentation Tool Cuts Anything Out of an Image You can instantly remove unwanted objects in photos By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 5, 2023 12:16PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Meta has just revealed a beta version of an image segmentation tool that has implications for amateur photo editors but also for scientists, journalists, advertisers, and, well, just about everyone else. Meta’s Segment Anything Model (SAM) analyzes an image and uses an AI-based algorithm to split it into its various parts. This goes beyond something like Google’s Magic Eraser, as SAM splits up the entire image, pixel by pixel, to create accurate segmentation models. This means you could identify and remove any object from a photo, from an annoying person in the background to something small in the foreground. The model has been trained on a dataset of over one billion images and portions of images, the largest ever dataset for this type of editing tool. There is a demo to try for yourself and a full version to download, though the latter is only available for research purposes (for now.) The algorithm identifies the various objects in a photo, and then you click to choose which gets removed. Eventually, the company says they will pair this technology with AI-based language prompts, so you could just tell the tool something like, “Get rid of that stapler,” for instance. This is not just a photo-editing tool, as the technology is easily applied to videos, though Meta says it will be a little while before we get to try that particular aspect of the model. This is going to be huge news in the world of photography, with some built-in ethical implications, but Meta says it expects these tools to really catch on with science photographers, journalists, and other professions in which quick image-based turnaround is a must. The company also envisions this technology becoming extremely useful for the self-driving and robotics industries, as each relies on image recognition. For now, give these tools a whirl and imagine a future in which objects in photos and videos are as interchangeable as Lego blocks. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit