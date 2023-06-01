Meta just held a games showcase to spotlight upcoming VR titles for the Quest platform, and it was jam-packed with goodies.

Developer Resolution Games was heavily represented, with an updated trailer for the forthcoming tennis sim Racket Club. The new footage shows off actual gameplay and confirms that the court size will take the actual size of your living room/play area into account.

Resolution Games

The dev also announced a follow-up to the hit dungeon-crawler/tabletop sim Demeo that focuses on PvP battles. It’s appropriately called Demeo Battles and lets two to four players duke it out in a variety of dungeons.

Meta also teased some high-profile IPs coming to the platform in the near future. There’s a Stranger Things game, for one, that casts you as season four’s villain, Vecna, as you try to ruin the lives of iconic franchise characters. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord lets you cross streams, or not, via co-op specter chasing. The long-rumored Assassin’s Creed Nexus also made an appearance, finally bringing the series to VR.

There’s also a third entry in the successful I Expect You to Die series coming soon and a game based on the hit anime Attack on Titan. Other game announcements included a VR remake of the classic 1990s adventure title The 7th Guest and a remake of the 2011 first-person shooter Bulletstorm.

Even though these games were announced on the same day as the Meta Quest 3 VR headset, none of these titles are exclusive to the next-gen hardware. We’ll probably get another games showcase of some kind closer to the device’s fall launch.

Updated 6/1/23: Corrected a misspelled name and clarified facts in paragraph 2.