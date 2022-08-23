Meta to Allow Quest Users to Login Without a Facebook Account - What to Know

Since launching the Quest platform, the biggest sticking point for those looking to get started with a VR headset was that you also needed an active Facebook account.

That is no longer true, with some caveats. Meta just announced that a Facebook login will no longer be required to access the Quest ecosystem. Instead, the company is rolling out dedicated Meta logins that only require an email address. Additionally, Meta account holders can cut Facebook and Instagram out of the picture entirely, with no integration whatsoever.

Unsplash / Vinicius Amano

However, those who dislike Facebook for privacy or monopolistic reasons may not be swayed by this rebranding. Meta is Facebook, after all, and creating an account with one instead of the other may seem like splitting hairs to some.

The downsides to eliminating Facebook from the equation? You won’t be able to browse through Facebook friends with VR devices, and you will lose access to connected experiences that require the social media platform, though Meta says you can re-integrate Facebook at anytime.

Additionally, Meta accounts will now be the standard for the Quest platform. In other words, if you are an active Quest user, you will have to jump through some hoops to switch from your Facebook account to your newly-created Meta account.

You’ll have to create a new account, along with a Meta Horizons account, and switch over in VR to ensure continuous access to downloads and purchases. Also, you need the latest software versions for your Quest headset and smartphone app to get this done.

For those still using ancient Oculus accounts to log in, you must sign up with Meta by January 1 before Oculus-created usernames go to that great account repository in the sky. As for everyone else, the ability to create your own Meta account is already available.