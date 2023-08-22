Meta’s New Threads Web Interface Won't Send You to the Mobile App

The days of having to post using your phone are over; Thread's new web version empowers posting and interacting with other users on your computer.

Meta's Threads is about to get a more functional web client.

Right now, the Threads web client isn't very functional. Clicking the like, comment, and repost buttons displays a QR code, prompting you to download the mobile app. That's changing with this week's rollout. The new version of Threads on the web will allow you to post, view your feed, and interact with other users, all from your desktop. "The Threads team is working hard to bring this experience to parity with mobile and will be adding more functionality to the web experience in the coming weeks," Meta spokesperson Christine Pai told Lifewire in an email.



A screenshot of Threads on web's new login screen. Meta

In a post to his personal Threads account, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new web version of the company's X competitor (formerly Twitter) would become available to users in the coming days. "Actual footage of me building Threads for web. Rolling out over the next few days," Zuckerberg said, the post and accompanying photo a reference to his early days at Facebook.

Threads enjoyed one of the most successful launches in recent memory. The app had 10 million users in its first seven hours of availability and later flew past the 100 million user mark in less than a week. Since then, interest in Threads has seemingly cooled off, with one estimate putting the social network's user base at 125 million as of August 19. App data analytics firms like Similarweb and Sensor Tower have also suggested Threads has seen user engagement fall off significantly since the app first became available.

