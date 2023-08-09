Meta's Social App Threads Gets a New Beefy Update to Help Retain Users

This new update makes Threads even more appealing to casual users and is yet another reason to get away from Twitter/X.

Meta’s social media app Threads has been quick to release updates with new features, and another one just launched.

The latest update to Twitter/X’s biggest rival brings increased integration with Instagram, as you’ll now be able to share Threads posts directly to Instagram DMs, further closing the gap between the two platforms. Since Threads is essentially powered by Instagram, many users have been hoping for a more integrated joint experience.

Meta

There's also a new profile mention button. This lets you automatically mention any account in a post, similar to how '@' works on other social media sites. This may seem basic, but Threads launched as a beta product, so it's still getting up to speed with features common to other apps. This should help improve connectivity between users.

Other just-added features include custom alt-text, which lets you add personalized text to images and videos, and improved list-sorting tools. You can now sort followers and posts by time and easily see any posts that have been liked or shared in the past week.

Other recent updates have brought a web app, language translation options, and a chronological feed derived from accounts you follow. There's still no hashtag equivalent to search for relevant topics, but Meta says it's coming in the near future. DMs should also show up in a forthcoming update.

It's a good thing Meta is quickly adding new features to the app, thus making it a more desirable alternative to other social media sites. Threads launched to much fanfare and a massive install base, but usage has significantly decreased in recent weeks.