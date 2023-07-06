Meta's New Twitter Rival, Threads, Is Here to Soak Up Your Free Time

If you're as over Twitter as we are, a new social network that acts like Twitter but comes with a built in network (from Instagram) might be exactly what you're looking for.

We've known Meta was prepping an official Twitter competitor for a while (as Project P92), and now it's here, ready to do battle with Elon Musk's beleaguered social media platform.

Introducing Threads, a "text-based conversation app" that seems a whole lot like Twitter. Meta says the platform allows people to "discuss far-reaching topics" and connect with favorite creators or build a loyal following by sharing hot takes. You know the drill. It's Twitter, but hopefully, with a marked decrease in "debate me bro" blue-check energy.

There are some unique differences from Twitter. First of all, Threads is directly affiliated with Instagram, so you keep the same username, followers, and all of that, though you can start fresh if you want.

It also goes without saying that Threads has no cap on the number of posts you can read in a day, unlike modern Twitter. Finally, Threads seems more privacy-focused, allowing users to micro-adjust who gets to read and engage with posts.

Threads is a free download available for iOS and Android users. Meta’s platform is just one of the Twitter clones looking to knock out the former champ. There’s Spoutible, Mastodon, Bluesky, Post, Plurk, and too many more to count.

None of these other services, however, are backed by a huge company like Meta. In other words, we may not get that Zuckerberg/Musk cage fight, but we are getting the next best thing.

