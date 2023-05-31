Meta Tests 2-In-1 Verified Social Media Subscription in Canada

Meta's testing out a bundle deal for verification, offering Facebook and Instagram users in Canada the chance to try verified accounts (and their subsequent protections).

Verification for social media accounts—even for Meta—isn't a new concept, but now it's mixing things up with a test run of a new Meta Verified subscription. This new Meta Verified membership is available only in Canada for the time being and covers both Instagram and Facebook with a single sign-up (and subscription fee).

Guido Mieth / Getty Images

What you get with this new bundle is largely what Meta has been offering with its Verified service: A badge for your account to confirm verification, more direct help, and impersonation protections. Meaning "proactive account monitoring" from Meta to catch impersonators in the act, as well as the option to talk to a human being if you run into any account problems.

Other verified exclusives like special stickers and 100 free Facebook starts per month are also part of the package, but now it covers both of Meta's popular social media platforms.

Tim Robberts / Getty Images

Signing up still requires proof of your identity via a government-issued ID, and a video selfie may also be required. New verified accounts will also need an established posting history (so no brand-new accounts), and users must be 18 or older. Though Meta has stated that none of this will impact accounts that are already verified—if they're already verified, they'll remain so (as long as they keep their subscriptions going).



The test run for this Meta Verified bundle is now open for individual users (no business accounts for now) in Canada. A web-only subscription is currently priced at CAD 15.99 (approx. $12) per month or CAD 19.99 (approx. $15) per month for iOS and Android3.