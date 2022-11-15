Meta Quest’s New Sports App Puts You in the Crowd at Your Favorite Event

Now you can virtually sit in on the sports you love to watch with Facebook's new virtual reality Xtadium app.

If you're looking for something new to do while hanging out in the Metaverse (solo or with friends), and you enjoy sports, the new Xtadium app might pique your interest. Xtadium uses virtual reality to put you in the seat at a number of different events, with a 180-degree view and alleged video quality that goes up to 8K.

Aside from the novelty of feeling like you're ring-, court-, field-, or track-side, you can also choose between up to eight different camera angles to ensure you see everything.

On top of that, you can also turn on real-time statistical overlays to further stay abreast of what's happening. And, of course, you can set up a private watch party so that you and your friends can all hang out together—minus the travel, crowds, and overpriced refreshments.

Xtadium's offerings are somewhat bare bones at the moment, with 180-degree VR currently limited to a few VODs (video-on-demand) of some NASCAR races, UFC bouts, ONE Championship, and some archival footage taken from EuroLeague basketball. Though, to be fair, some live All-American Cup—Team Tennis Tournament events are also watchable. In addition, some 2D content is also available from both the beIN SPORTS XTRA channel and video from the World Surf League.

As long as you're in the US, you can download the Xtadium app for free right now for the Quest, Quest 2, or Meta Quest Pro. There are no specific dates for content expansion, but Meta says more live events, live pay-per-view events, and subscription-only content will be added "in the coming months."