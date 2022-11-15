News > Smart & Connected Life Meta Quest’s New Sports App Puts You in the Crowd at Your Favorite Event The current selection is a bit limited for now By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on November 15, 2022 12:30PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Now you can virtually sit in on the sports you love to watch with Facebook's new virtual reality Xtadium app. If you're looking for something new to do while hanging out in the Metaverse (solo or with friends), and you enjoy sports, the new Xtadium app might pique your interest. Xtadium uses virtual reality to put you in the seat at a number of different events, with a 180-degree view and alleged video quality that goes up to 8K. Facebook Aside from the novelty of feeling like you're ring-, court-, field-, or track-side, you can also choose between up to eight different camera angles to ensure you see everything. On top of that, you can also turn on real-time statistical overlays to further stay abreast of what's happening. And, of course, you can set up a private watch party so that you and your friends can all hang out together—minus the travel, crowds, and overpriced refreshments. Facebook Xtadium's offerings are somewhat bare bones at the moment, with 180-degree VR currently limited to a few VODs (video-on-demand) of some NASCAR races, UFC bouts, ONE Championship, and some archival footage taken from EuroLeague basketball. Though, to be fair, some live All-American Cup—Team Tennis Tournament events are also watchable. In addition, some 2D content is also available from both the beIN SPORTS XTRA channel and video from the World Surf League. As long as you're in the US, you can download the Xtadium app for free right now for the Quest, Quest 2, or Meta Quest Pro. There are no specific dates for content expansion, but Meta says more live events, live pay-per-view events, and subscription-only content will be added "in the coming months." Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit