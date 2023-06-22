How Upgrading VR Headsets Could Make Them Competitive With Apple’s Vision Pro

Meta is dropping an update for its Quest 2 and Pro VR headsets.

The update increases clock speeds and lets you chat with friends more easily in the metaverse.

Upgrades could keep existing headsets competitive in the face of new models.

Don't count out today's virtual reality gear in the face of rivals like Apple's upcoming headset.

New software updates are coming to existing VR equipment like the Meta Quest 2 and Pro. The manufacturers of the current crop of VR headsets are looking nervously over at Apple's Vision Pro. But experts say operating system tweaks could keep current headsets competitive.

"While the Apple Vision Pro may have its allure, we must not underestimate the transformative power of innovations," Tim van der Wiel, the co-founder at Gospooky, told Lifewire via email. "Existing headsets can rise to the challenge, offering comparable benefits and an irresistible value proposition. As the market becomes increasingly competitive, users will unlock new dimensions of possibility, making AR more accessible and indispensable for both utility and entertainment purposes."

Quest V55 Update

Meta's latest software update, dubbed V55, includes higher CPU and GPU clock speeds for Quest 2 and Pro and multi-touch support for the Meta Quest Browser. Once developers take advantage of the upgrades, users should see smoother gameplay, a more responsive interface, and richer content on both headsets. Meta is also increasing Dynamic Resolution Scaling for Quest 2 and Pro, so games and apps can use increased pixel density without dropping frames.

"Just got v55 for the Quest pro," Robert Aldridge, a VR developer, wrote on Twitter. "That new performance bump is no joke!! Our new combat system for Heartlands was running around 40-50 fps because we hadn't optimized it at all yet. After the update, it never dropped below 65 fps. Pretty crazy!"

The new update lets you chat more easily with friends while in VR and helps you connect, whether 2D (mobile, web, desktop) or 3D, in the metaverse. You can use your voice to chat or express yourself through personalized avatars. Messenger lets you choose from various avatars, which you can customize with different clothing, accessories, and hairstyles.

One fun new change to the Meta Quest is that the Browser now has multi-touch gesture support. That means you can now use your Touch controllers or your hands to zoom in, zoom out, and interact with other web elements. Think Tom Cruise manipulating photos in "The Minority Report."

Future headset enhancements will bring even more high-tech elements, predicted van der Wiel.

"The immersive tech landscape offers a limitless playground of potential," he added. "Imagine hyper-precise tracking that brings virtual objects to life with astonishing precision, futuristic gesture recognition that effortlessly shapes our digital surroundings, stunning graphics quality that blurs the line between real and virtual, and mind-bending spatial audio that immerses us in captivating experiences. These innovations redefine the boundaries of what's possible, propelling the AR experience into an unparalleled league of its own."

Vision Pro vs Other VR Headsets

Current headsets like the Meta Quest 2 (or the upcoming Meta Quest 3)will face serious competition when Apple releases its Vision Pro next year. The Vision Pro is a standalone device that runs on visionOS, a derivative of iOS designed for extended reality software. It's got a unique dual-chip design that consists of an Apple A15X Bionic chip for general processing and an Apple M2 chip for graphics processing. The device also has 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

The device features an ultra-high-resolution display system that packs 23 million pixels across two micro-OLED displays, one for each eye. The displays have a resolution of 4096 x 3072 pixels per eye and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Vision Pro's high-end specs mean the device is likely to beat current headsets when it comes to smoother performance and capabilities. But the nifty features come with the lofty price tag of $3,500, approximately ten times the cost of a single Meta Quest 2.

"Meta's Quest 2 is a completely different product going after a different user and use case. It's already a better value than the AVP, but at this point," Adam Fingerman, CEO of software firm ArcTouch, said in an email. "Apple isn't aiming to be a value headset—as they are forging a new market—spatial computing. Instead of competing with Apple, existing headset companies like Meta should just focus on making their product more enjoyable to use and the best it can be for their target users."