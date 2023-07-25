Why the Meta Quest Pro Cancellation Casts Doubt on Apple Vision Pro

Meta denies a report that it is discontinuing the Quest Pro VR headset.

Experts say that the rumors show Apple may have difficulty selling the pricey Vision Pro if true.

But Apple’s software ecosystem may give it an edge over Meta.

The Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Meta may be doing away with its high-end virtual reality (VR) headset, and some experts say the move puts the success of Apple's Vision Pro in doubt.

A new report claims that Meta has told its suppliers that it won't order new components for the Quest Pro. Meta has denied plans to discontinue the Quest Pro, but the rumors highlight the headwinds faced by companies trying to sell high-priced VR goggles.

"This isn't the only factor that tells us that Apple might have a tough time selling expensive headsets," Emma Ridderstad, the co-founder of the VR firm Warpin Reality, told Lifewire in an email interview. "From the collective audience groans at the WWDC announcement to the news that the number of Vision Pro headsets being produced has fallen dramatically, there are signs that Apple may struggle."

Quest Pro’s Travails

The Quest Pro launched last year as a professional headset for mixed reality, merging a real-world environment and a computer-generated one. Meta touted its upgraded design, controllers, and improved lenses.

But some observers said the Quest Pro's ability to see your surroundings is poor quality, and the headset is uncomfortable. Another sticking point was the starting price of about $1,500. Meta quickly dropped the price by $500 to $1,000. A successor to the consumer-grade Quest 2 headset, the Quest 3 was recently announced.

Meta Quest Pro VR headset. Meta

"The downscaling of Quest Pro is currently rather nebulous, but its use as a developer kit for studios, more than anything else, to build consumer apps for the less expensive Quest 3 is an indicator that there hasn't been a wider uptake of the headset," Ridderstad said. "Quest Pro users have also reported several usability issues since the headset launched, damaging trust in the product even at a developer level."

Vision Pro Challenges

Apple's upcoming high-end Vision Pro headset is drawing comparisons to the Quest Pro. One glaring issue is that at $3500, the Vision Pro costs more than three times the price of Meta's headset.

"Although Quest Pro was discontinued by Meta, a significant participant in the technology sector, it may be a foreshadowing of future difficulties for Apple in selling expensive headsets," Vikas Kaushik, the CEO of the software development firm TechAhead, said in an email to Lifewire. "Customers might grow reluctant to purchase expensive VR equipment, which might have an impact on Apple's Vision Pro sales."

But some observers are still bullish on the Vision Pro headset. Apple has developed a loyal consumer base with its physical products over the years, and its announcement generated considerable industry and media buzz recently, David Jeong, the co-director of Santa Clara University's WAVE+Imaginarium Lab, which uses VR, said in an email interview with Lifewire.

"Apple seems to be distinguishing itself from the 'social VR' emphasis," he added. "It is approaching things more from a visualization perspective. That would potentially resolve the internet culture issue as the headset would be seen as a more 'traditional' media technology (e.g., a smart TV) that performs a specific hardware function rather than perhaps a more difficult user adoption of the Quest Pro's hardware-software combo."

One of the most significant benefits of Apple Vision Pro, aside from its groundbreaking 4k resolution per eye, is its Apple ecosystem, Douglas Sonders, the co-founder of the mixed reality firm eXpanded eXistence, said in an email. The Vision Pro is designed to integrate with most of Apple's computing devices, chat platforms, and collaborative software.

"It's powerful to integrate my iPhone, laptop, and all of my collaboration software into one high-quality device," he added.

To make Vision Pro unique, Apple must offer features and content that add value for the user, Ridderstad said. The headset is unique due to the lack of an external controller, and while the WWDC demo focused on 'looking and clicking' features rather than AR capabilities, the headset will be intuitive and gain complexity as Apple develops the product, she noted.

"It will be especially interesting to see how easy and intuitive it will be to connect to others and share digital spaces," she added. "If Apple focuses on revising and perfecting the functions and applications of AR and VR with Vision Pro, they'll ensure that it isn't just a glorified personal TV but can enhance people's lives."