Meta Quest+ Offers Two Free VR Games per Month When You Subscribe

Free VR games? Yes please! Now, if only there were more benefits to this monthly plan.

Meta is trying something new with its VR headset by way of a subscription service that provides two free game downloads each month.

Game-based subscription plans like PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass often use the allure of free monthly game downloads to attract members, and now Meta is getting in on the action. Meta Quest+ promises two free VR games every 30 days or so, which you can play as much as you want for as long as your subscription is active.

Meta

Cloudhead Games' virtual FPS Pistol Whip and the 8-bit homage game-within-a-game Pixel Ripped 1995 from ARVORE Immersive Experiences act as the inaugural pair of freebies to start. The games are normally priced at $29.99 and $19.99, respectively. They'll no longer be free once August rolls around, but Terrible Posture Games' MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE and Mighty Coconut's Walkabout Mini Golf will be taking their place for the next round.



Similarities with other game subscription services end with free games, however. Meta has not indicated that other common benefits like digital store discounts and exclusive sales are a part of Meta Quest+. So as of now, it seems your monthly payments are only going toward those two free downloads per month.

The Meta Quest+ plan kicks off on July 1, but you can sign up now with two options: $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year (approximately $35 less overall than paying for 12 months individually).

As with similar services, chosen titles are only available for free while they're part of the Meta Quest+ subscription, and without a membership, you'll lose access to any redeemed freebies.