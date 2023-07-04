How Meta's Quest Headset Is a Better Value Than Apple's Vision Pro

Meta is trying to convince users its VR headset is a better deal than Apple’s Vision Pro.

The Meta Quest lineup is getting a new subscription service for VR titles.

The Meta Quest 2 is much cheaper than the $3500 Vision Pro.

Using a VR headset at home. RgStudio / Getty Images

Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset may be packed full of tech innovations, but its $3500 price tag opens the door for competitors to attract budget-minded users.

Meta has announced Meta Quest+, a VR subscription service that costs $7.99 per month. Experts say the news is more evidence that the Meta Quest 2 is a better deal than Apple's gear.

"Much like the original model of Netflix, Meta intends for Quest+ to become a must-have for VR gamers, and its lower price point will make the service appealing and financially viable for younger players especially," Patrik Buckau, the co-founder of VR company Warpin Reality told Lifewire in an email interview. "It's also comparable to PlayStation Plus, where longer memberships mean more monthly content."

Meta Quest+: VR By Subscription

The Meta Quest+ subscription service lets users play two games a month. You can access a library of over 500 games for the Meta family of headsets. However, the available games are curated by Meta, and you must pick them before the month is out.

"You get to keep each title as long as you're a Meta Quest+ subscriber, so the value builds over time," the company wrote on its blog. "And you can cancel at any time for maximum flexibility. Even better, if you rejoin down the road, you'll regain access to all the titles from your original paid subscription period."

The subscription idea is not unique in VR, Buckau pointed out. HTC has been using a subscription model, Viveport Infinity, for PC VR content since 2019.

"However, when it comes to content, Meta is reluctant to give the user full access to its entire library from the start—a feature HTC's Viveport Infinity offers," he added. "Instead, Meta will choose the two titles added to the user's library every month, and this cumulative effect is intended to establish loyalty to the subscription service.

For a dedicated gamer with a VR-capable PC and headset, Viveport offers more content per dollar, although it is a larger investment, Buckau said.

Meta's focus on standalone VR eliminates the need for external devices or a connection to a computer, providing a more portable and convenient VR experience.

"Younger gamers who are just entering the world of VR gaming will likely be drawn to Quest Plus," he added. "Just as we see now with streaming services, there will be exclusive content on both platforms, so it's not the case that one service is better than the other right now. Ultimately, Meta's Quest Plus service is a welcome addition to the VR market, driving up competition and standards, as well as offering the consumer more choice."

The Apple Vision Pro Advantage

Going on pure specs, beating Apple's Vision Pro in the mixed reality market will take a lot of work. The Vision Pro boasts an impressive display resolution of 2880 x 1700 pixels per eye, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It also has a custom-made A15 chip that delivers remarkable performance and graphics, 8 GB of RAM, and up to 256 GB of storage. And you'll get a mixed reality passthrough, which lets you see the real world through the headset's cameras and overlay virtual objects and information on top of it.

The Meta Quest 2 has a lower display resolution of 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye, with a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. The Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chip provides decent performance and graphics, 6 GB of RAM, and up to 256 GB of storage. The Quest 2 also has a mixed reality passthrough, but it is less realistic and laggier than the Vision Pro.

The Meta Quest 2 VR headset. Meta

Apple is drawing a lot of attention with its new headset. Still, Meta has several advantages over the Apple Vision Pro, Simon Ryan, the chief of technology at Firstwave, said in an email. He pointed to Meta's well-established VR ecosystem with a wide variety of content available through the Oculus platform.

"This extensive library of games and experiences provides users with a diverse range of options to explore," he added. "Additionally, Meta's focus on standalone VR eliminates the need for external devices or a connection to a computer, providing a more portable and convenient VR experience."