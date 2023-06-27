Why the Meta Quest 2 Is Better Than the Apple Vision Pro for Fitness

A new report claims that Apple’s Vision Pro headset may initially lack exercise apps.

Liteboxer VR Total Body Workout.

Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset is getting lots of attention, but some experts say Meta's rival Quest 2 may be better as a fitness device.

A recent report claims that the Vision Pro mixed reality headset might not immediately have fitness features available. Meanwhile, Quest 2 has developed a loyal cadre of exercisers.

"Meta has a several-year headstart compared to Apple with regards to opportunities in the genre of VR fitness," D.J. Smith, the chief creative officer at the mixed reality company The Glimpse Group, told Lifewire in an email interview. "Meta already has a 10 million plus active user base, a lightweight and affordable headset, and an ecosystem of existing fitness titles."

VR Headsets for Fitness

Apple recently showed off its Vision Pro headset during a splashy World Wide Developer Conference presentation. The device was used to do things like play games and navigate photos. Noticeably absent, however, was any sort of fitness app, leaving a possible opening for chief rival Meta.

"Meta will likely continue their work in the fitness industry by focusing on fully immersive and gamified experiences," Smith said. "Apple's lack of controllers will be a challenge in regards to how gamified the experience can be. Apple, however, will be focused on mixed reality experiences and may have an edge on Meta's pass-through technology as well as hand and eye tracking."

Meta's top fitness application is a subscription application called "Supernatural," Smith said. The gameplay is very similar to one of Meta's most popular games called "Beat Saber" but includes coaches and activity tracking, so he noted that it feels more like you are meeting with a fitness coach than playing a game.

"In addition to the experiences that are specifically marketed towards fitness, there are also many other game experiences that people play but get the side benefit of staying fit because the gameplay is so active," Smith said.

VR Fitness Is a Real Workout

Using VR for fitness might have benefits over exercise in the real world. A Frontiers in Rehabilitation Sciences study shows that virtual training could benefit health by making people exert more energy than they believe.

... there are also many other game experiences that people play but get the side benefit of staying fit because the gameplay is so active

Participants in the study did 5-minute sessions with each of the three games (Fruit Ninja VR, Beat Saber, and Holopoint). They played 10 minutes of each round with 5 minutes of rest between them and then rated their enjoyment and perceived exertion. Oxygen consumption and heart rate were measured. The results showed that actual physical exertion levels were higher than perceived exertion levels for participants.

A separate study by New York University researchers found that VR boxing can improve teens' stress and anxiety levels, cognitive function, and enjoyment of exercise. The study compared virtual reality boxing and a YouTube-guided boxing exercise in an experiment conducted with 42 students between the ages of 14 and 18.

The experiment used three groups: one to play BOXVR on the Oculus Rift—a VR gaming headset; one to use a guided boxing exercise on YouTube; and a control group. The non-control groups participated in 10-minute exercise sessions five times a week for three weeks. The researchers found that BOXVR effectively reduced adolescent stress and improved executive function. The BOXVR group also reported significantly greater enjoyment after each session than the guided video group.

Certified personal trainer Hannah Shine said in an email interview with Lifewire that the Quest has several strengths when it comes to fitness. She pointed out that it offers a wireless and untethered virtual reality experience, allowing greater freedom of movement during workouts.

Supernatural VR Fitness.

"This makes it easier to engage in dynamic exercises without worrying about getting tangled in wires or restricted by limited space," Shine added. "Additionally, the Meta Quest's tracking capabilities are accurate and responsive, enabling it to capture body movements effectively. This is crucial for tracking exercise forms and providing real-time feedback to users. The Meta Quest also has a wide variety of fitness-oriented games and applications available, offering diverse workout experiences for different fitness levels and preferences."

Among Shine's favorite fitness apps for the Quest is the "Thrill of the Fight."

"For those interested in virtual boxing, this app provides a realistic boxing experience," Shine said. "It offers challenging workouts that simulate boxing matches and help improve cardiovascular fitness and overall conditioning."