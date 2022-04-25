Meta Opening First Store at Reality Labs Campus

Meta is opening its first physical retail store on May 9 at its Reality Labs campus in Burlingame, California.

Similar in concept to Apple Stores, the Meta Store will allow people to try out the tech giant's VR gadgets via interactive demos. You'll be able to try making video calls on the Portal video phone, play a game with the Quest 2 in front of a sprawling screen, or shop for Ray-Ban Stories.

Meta

The Meta Store will be broken up into demo areas. Portal phones will sit on various islands where people can make a call with the help of a store associate. On the giant Quest 2 screen, customers can try out four different games: Beat Saber, GOLF+, Real VR Fishing, and Supernatural, then share their gameplay experience online. You can also try out the various styles of the Ray-Ban Stories, a pair of smart glasses that can record videos and make calls.

While you'll be able to buy the Quest 2 and its accessories and the Portal phone, the Ray-Ban Stories will remain an online-only purchase, but you can place an order for a pair at the Meta Store. To make things easier. Meta has a new Shop tab on its website.

Meta

That said, the store is pretty limited in reach. For starters, the Meta Store is not in a major metropolitan city, and it'll only be open from 11 AM to 6 PM, Monday-Friday.

Head of Meta Store Martin Gillard remains positive and states they'll be using this experience to refine Meta's "future retail strategy."