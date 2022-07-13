News > Smart & Connected Life Meta Makes Stories Smart Glasses Even More Hands-Free And adds WhatsApp integration By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 13, 2022 12:02PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Glasses are the newest frontier in smart tech, with Amazon, Razer, Bose, and many other companies jumping into the fray to make wearing specs a bit more, uh, spec-ial. Case in point? Meta and Ray-Ban’s collaborative effort, simply called Stories. These smart glasses have just added support for WhatsApp messaging, among other nifty hands-free features. Meta Stories glasses include a built-in microphone and speakers, so this update allows for hands-free calls, encrypted texting, and the ability to hear any message received spoken aloud. The integration of WhatsApp follows last year’s support for Facebook Messenger. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also stated that more features are rolling out to the smart glasses soon, like voice-activated message replies for both WhatsApp and Messenger. WhatsApp integration into the Stories ecosystem has been rumored since April. This newest spate of features adds to the functionality of the smart glasses, as they could already take photos and videos with onboard cameras and play audio content via integrated speakers. This move continues Meta’s transition from a pure social media company to a leading voice in the VR/AR space, along with the Quest line of virtual reality headsets and the forthcoming Cambria augmented reality glasses. For now, Stories smart glasses are only available in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Italy, Spain, and Australia. It is worth noting that these glasses are not available in India and Brazil, and these two countries make up the lion’s share of WhatsApp users worldwide. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit