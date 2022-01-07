News > Social Media Meta Launches Privacy Center to Educate Its Userbase Currently available to select American Facebook Users By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 7, 2022 12:42PM EST Tweet Share Email Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Meta is introducing a new Privacy Center, where people can learn about the company’s approach towards security across its services and apps. Privacy Center gives information on five main topics: Security, Sharing, Collection, Use, and Ads, according to the official announcement. Currently, Privacy Center is only available to select users in the US on the desktop version of Facebook. Chesnot/Getty Images The five topics each come with their own corresponding educational guide and controls. Security teaches you about your Facebook account’s security and how to set up two-factor authentication. Sharing answers to questions regarding who sees your posts and how to manage them. Collection goes through the types of data Meta collects and how you can view that information with the Access Your Information tool. In the same vein, Use explains how/why Meta uses that data and the controls you can use to manage it. Finally, Ads shows the data used to determine the advertisements you see on Facebook.Meta stated that it plans on rolling out the Privacy Center to more apps in the coming months to serve as the central hub for security and privacy control. Andriy Onufriyenko/Getty Images The company also plans to add more modules and controls to Privacy Center but didn’t detail when they will be available or what they entail. In recent months, Meta has extended its privacy and security measures for its users. In November 2021, the company axed its facial recognition software program after years of backlash, and in December 2021, Meta announced it was taking legal action against phishing schemes. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit