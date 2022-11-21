News > Social Media Meta Adds Even More Teen Privacy and Safety Measures to Social Platforms Some new automated protections roll out today By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on November 21, 2022 11:41AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Meta has several expanded privacy features in the works across both Facebook and Instagram, specifically designed to keep teens safe online. Privacy and safety are constant concerns when it comes to online spaces—particularly for teens—and Meta is experimenting with more ways it can improve both on its social media platforms. From new defaults and notifications to future additions that will make it more difficult for adults with questionable motives to interact with teens at all. Meta The most immediate change is to new Facebook accounts, which now turn on more privacy settings by default for any profiles made for anyone younger than 16 (18 in some countries). Any new Facebook accounts for teens will now automatically limit who can view friends lists, see the people and pages they follow, see posts they're tagged in, or comment on public posts. These tools and settings can, of course, also be turned on manually for existing accounts regardless of age. Additionally, notifications for teen users are being adjusted to encourage the use of Facebook and Instagram's reporting tools. One example given is a new prompt that will encourage them to report an account after they've blocked it—along with information on how they can handle potentially predatory messages. Meta The company also says other protections for teens from what it considers "suspicious adults" are currently being tested. These would prevent flagged adults from appearing in their Facebook friend recommendations, as well as remove the message button entirely when such adults view their Instagram profile. Facebook's new privacy setting defaults are rolling out today for all new accounts made by teens, along with updated notifications for teenage users. Its other teen privacy features are still in the testing phase and don't currently have an estimated release date. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit