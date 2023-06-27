Parents Gaining More Control Over How Teens Use Messenger and Instagram

Meta's making it easier to take control of and provide guidance for how your teens use social media messaging features.

Meta just announced new parental control tools for Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

It all starts with a parental supervision hub, allowing guardians unprecedented access to what their kids are doing online. This hub lets parents see how their kids use Messenger and Instagram, displaying metrics like how much time spent messaging and information regarding new contacts. It also displays privacy and safety settings, as originally set by the child, and lists who is allowed to send and receive messages.

Alexander Shatov / Unsplash

It does not, however, give parents access to the messages themselves, as that would cross a sticky line that not every teen (or parent) would get behind. It will notify the parent if the child reports or blocks someone, helping them get involved on the ground floor. These controls are available via Meta's Family Center.

Otherwise, the company has overhauled Instagram DMs, making it harder for strange adults to message teens on the platform. The message recipient has to approve of an invite in order to send and receive messages from a stranger, and only a single invite can be sent at a time, putting a stop to the issue of spamming. Even when approved, these messages will be limited, with no option for sending voice messages, photos, or call requests.

Finally, there's a new system in place that gently "nudges" teens to take a break from social media every now and again. These prompts are sent out after 20 minutes of continuous use.