How to Message Someone on YouTube

What to Know You can message YouTube creators on their channel via their email address under the About tab.

tab. There is no private messaging function built-in to YouTube.

Google + was incorporated into YouTube with a messaging function, but that has since been discontinued.

This article explains how to interact with YouTube video creators.



Is There a Way to Message Someone on YouTube?

Sending a message to a creator on YouTube is not a direct function of YouTube. Instead, it’s done through an email. You will need to use the YouTube search function to find the creator or channel with which you want to communicate.

Type a video title into the search bar. Click a YouTube video of your choice. Click the username underneath the video title.



Click the About tab. Click view email address. Note There might not be an email address available. This depends on whether the YouTube creator has their email address listed as viewable to the public. You might be prompted to answer a Captcha quiz.

Click the email address, your default email provider will open up.



Leaving a comment isn't always the most private option or the most desirable. But it's a great way to establish a direct line of communication if an email address is not avaliable.

