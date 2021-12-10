Software & Apps > MS Office How to Merge PowerPoints It’s easy to merge your PowerPoint presentations By Sandra Marie Stafford Sandra Marie Stafford Writer Fayetteville State University Sandra Stafford is a writer who specializes in tech and writes about all sorts of gadgets—tactical flashlights, blue light-blocking glasses, therapy lamps and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 10, 2021 Tweet Share Email MS Office Powerpoint Word Excel Outlook What to Know In your primary PowerPoint: Home > New Slides > Reuse Slides > Browse.In your secondary PowerPoint: Open. Right-click individual slides and choose Insert Slide, or choose Insert All Slides. This article explains how to combine two or more PowerPoint presentations into one presentation. Whether you’re using Mac or PC versions of PowerPoint, it’s easy to combine PowerPoint presentations. Method 1: Reuse Slides Microsoft PowerPoint provides the option to Reuse Slides. This method doesn’t require you to open all of your PowerPoint presentations, so it’s the fastest and easiest way to combine presentations. Open your main PowerPoint presentation. You can choose the largest presentation, or whichever one has formatting you want to keep. When you insert slides, they’ll be inserted after the slide you have currently selected. Keep this in mind before inserting slides. Go to the Home tab in the upper-left corner. Click New Slide. A drop-down menu will open. Newer versions of PowerPoint have a dedicated Reuse Slides button. Select Reuse Slides, located at the bottom of the menu. Click Browse. Find your second PowerPoint file and click Open. The slides from your second presentation will appear in the Reuse Slides menu. Make sure Use source formatting is checked if you want your slides to keep their formatting. If it isn’t checked, the formatting of your main PowerPoint will be applied to the slides when you insert them. If you want to insert individual slides, select them and click Insert Slide. If you want to reuse all slides in the PowerPoint presentation, click Insert All. After your slides are merged into your presentation, Save your work. Method 2: Copy slides If you need to combine slides from several different PowerPoint presentations, copying PowerPoint Sides is another quick method. It’s easy to choose where each batch of slides ends up in your final presentation. Open the PowerPoint presentation with slides you want to move. Select the slides you want to copy from the slide viewer on the left. Right-click the selected slides and copy them. Open your main PowerPoint presentation. Right-click where you want your slides to be inserted. The Paste Options menu will appear. You can also use CTRL + V to paste the slides. On Mac, use command + V. The Paste Options menu will still appear. If you want your inserted slides to match your main PowerPoint, click Use Destination Theme on the left. This will adapt the copied slides to your main presentation. If you want your inserted slides to maintain their theme, click Keep Source Formatting. Your slides will keep their original appearance. After moving all of your slides, save your project. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit