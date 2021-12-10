How to Merge PowerPoints

What to Know In your primary PowerPoint: Home > New Slides > Reuse Slides > Browse .

> > > . In your secondary PowerPoint: Open. Right-click individual slides and choose Insert Slide, or choose Insert All Slides.

This article explains how to combine two or more PowerPoint presentations into one presentation. Whether you’re using Mac or PC versions of PowerPoint, it’s easy to combine PowerPoint presentations.

Method 1: Reuse Slides

Microsoft PowerPoint provides the option to Reuse Slides. This method doesn’t require you to open all of your PowerPoint presentations, so it’s the fastest and easiest way to combine presentations.

Open your main PowerPoint presentation. You can choose the largest presentation, or whichever one has formatting you want to keep. When you insert slides, they’ll be inserted after the slide you have currently selected. Keep this in mind before inserting slides. Go to the Home tab in the upper-left corner. Click New Slide. A drop-down menu will open. Newer versions of PowerPoint have a dedicated Reuse Slides button. Select Reuse Slides, located at the bottom of the menu. Click Browse. Find your second PowerPoint file and click Open. The slides from your second presentation will appear in the Reuse Slides menu. Make sure Use source formatting is checked if you want your slides to keep their formatting. If it isn’t checked, the formatting of your main PowerPoint will be applied to the slides when you insert them.

If you want to insert individual slides, select them and click Insert Slide. If you want to reuse all slides in the PowerPoint presentation, click Insert All. After your slides are merged into your presentation, Save your work.

Method 2: Copy slides

If you need to combine slides from several different PowerPoint presentations, copying PowerPoint Sides is another quick method. It’s easy to choose where each batch of slides ends up in your final presentation.