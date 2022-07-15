How to Merge Contacts in Android

What to Know Open the Contacts app, and select Fix & Manage > Merge & Fix .

> . Verify you want to merge contacts > tap Merge to merge a single set, or Merge All to merge all duplicates.

to merge a single set, or to merge all duplicates. Some contacts apps work differently, but you can always download Google Contacts app from the Play Store.

This article explains how to merge duplicate contacts on an Android device.

How to Merge Duplicate Contacts in Android With the Contacts App

The Contacts app is probably already on your phone, and you can download it for free from the Google Play store if it isn’t. This app has a tool that allows you to merge and fix your duplicate contacts.

Here’s how to use the merge and fix tool in Contacts for Android:



Open Contacts, and check the profile icon to make sure you’re using the correct Google account. If you’re on the wrong Google account, tap the profile icon and switch to the right one. Tap Fix & Manage. Tap Merge & Fix. Tap Merge duplicates.

Verify that the contacts are duplicate, and tap Merge or Merge all. If the app has made a mistake, or it has found duplicates you want to keep separate, tap Dismiss. Make sure to dismiss any misidentified duplicates before you tap Merge all. Tap OK. Merged contacts will now appear as single contacts.

Don’t have the Contacts app? Download Contacts from the Google Play store.

How to Merge Duplicate Contacts on a Samsung Phone

Samsung has a Contacts app that works a little differently from the default Android Contacts app. Here’s how to merge duplicate contacts if you have a Samsung:



Open the Samsung Contacts app. Tap the three horizontal lines icon. Tap Manage contacts. Tap Manage contacts. Verify that the contacts are duplicates, and tap Merge. Tap OK.

