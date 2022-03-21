Match Launches New Dating App for Single Parents

Match Group has released a new specialized dating app called Stir which focuses on connecting single parents in the United States.

Stir has an exclusive scheduling feature that seeks to make setting up dates easy for both parties even with their busy schedule. According to Match Group, single parents face many challenges as they look for romances, and an app designed for them could help overcome those challenges.

Willie B. Thomas/Getty Images

The app's most unique feature is Stir Time, which lets people set their free time for others to see. That way, matches can see their free time and coordinate accordingly. Beyond the scheduling feature, Stir functions a lot like some other dating apps in Match's repertoire.

For example, if you've used Tinder, Stir will be second nature. When signing up, you answer a few questions to create a profile, upload your profile picture, and you're off to meet people. You swipe left or right for people you like or don't, and there's a paid Super Like feature, just like you see on Tinder.

Match

Match Group also revealed new data on the challenges single parents face in the dating world. For example, 54 percent of single parents claimed to have been ghosted after the first date when the other person found out about their child.

The other significant finding is the difficulty single parents have in finding free time for a date. When asked how they would spend an extra two hours, almost half of the respondents said going on a date.