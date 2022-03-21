News > Software & Apps Match Launches New Dating App for Single Parents Stir is available for iOS and Android By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 21, 2022 12:29PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Match Group has released a new specialized dating app called Stir which focuses on connecting single parents in the United States. Stir has an exclusive scheduling feature that seeks to make setting up dates easy for both parties even with their busy schedule. According to Match Group, single parents face many challenges as they look for romances, and an app designed for them could help overcome those challenges. Willie B. Thomas/Getty Images The app's most unique feature is Stir Time, which lets people set their free time for others to see. That way, matches can see their free time and coordinate accordingly. Beyond the scheduling feature, Stir functions a lot like some other dating apps in Match's repertoire. For example, if you've used Tinder, Stir will be second nature. When signing up, you answer a few questions to create a profile, upload your profile picture, and you're off to meet people. You swipe left or right for people you like or don't, and there's a paid Super Like feature, just like you see on Tinder. Match Match Group also revealed new data on the challenges single parents face in the dating world. For example, 54 percent of single parents claimed to have been ghosted after the first date when the other person found out about their child. The other significant finding is the difficulty single parents have in finding free time for a date. When asked how they would spend an extra two hours, almost half of the respondents said going on a date. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit