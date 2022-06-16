Mass Effect Is Just One of 30+ Freebies for Gamers on Prime Day

Among other indies, classics, and AAA titles

Published on June 16, 2022 02:48PM EDT
Prime Gaming will be getting in on this year's Prime Day, with over 30 games marked down to "free" for Prime members.

According to an announcement from Prime Gaming's Dustin Blackwell, Prime members can claim as many of the available 30+ free games as they want during this year's Prime Day. The biggest example includes some well-known titles, such as the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which collects and remasters the entire trilogy in one place. Other games that could be considered AAA, like GRID Legends and Need for Speed Heat, are also included.

Grid of games on Prime Games

Amazon

Beyond the major names, a trio of classic Star Wars games are also on the list: both beloved Knights of the Old Republic RPGs, and the under-appreciated Republic Commando. Oh, and a bunch of other games Prime Gaming is referring to as "indie" (Samurai Showdown II, really?).

The extensive indie games list has several standouts in the lineup, too, including a few classic fighting games like the aforementioned Samurai Showdown II and The King of Fighters 2000 (and KoF 2002). Fan-favorite side-scrolling shooter Metal Slug 2. And some actual recent indie games like Serial Cleaner and The Darkside Detective.

Prime Gaming promotional imagery for Prime Day

Amazon

Big-name games like Mass Effect and GRID will be available for free starting on Tuesday, July 12 though Wednesday, July 13 (Prime Day). Titles categorized as "indie," like Fatal Fury Special and Rain World, will become free for members starting Tuesday, June 21 (and continuing through July 13).

