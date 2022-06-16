News > Gaming Mass Effect Is Just One of 30+ Freebies for Gamers on Prime Day Among other indies, classics, and AAA titles By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 16, 2022 02:48PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Prime Gaming will be getting in on this year's Prime Day, with over 30 games marked down to "free" for Prime members. According to an announcement from Prime Gaming's Dustin Blackwell, Prime members can claim as many of the available 30+ free games as they want during this year's Prime Day. The biggest example includes some well-known titles, such as the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which collects and remasters the entire trilogy in one place. Other games that could be considered AAA, like GRID Legends and Need for Speed Heat, are also included. Amazon Beyond the major names, a trio of classic Star Wars games are also on the list: both beloved Knights of the Old Republic RPGs, and the under-appreciated Republic Commando. Oh, and a bunch of other games Prime Gaming is referring to as "indie" (Samurai Showdown II, really?). The extensive indie games list has several standouts in the lineup, too, including a few classic fighting games like the aforementioned Samurai Showdown II and The King of Fighters 2000 (and KoF 2002). Fan-favorite side-scrolling shooter Metal Slug 2. And some actual recent indie games like Serial Cleaner and The Darkside Detective. Amazon Big-name games like Mass Effect and GRID will be available for free starting on Tuesday, July 12 though Wednesday, July 13 (Prime Day). Titles categorized as "indie," like Fatal Fury Special and Rain World, will become free for members starting Tuesday, June 21 (and continuing through July 13). Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit