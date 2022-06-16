News > Smart & Connected Life Mark Your Calendar for Amazon Prime Day, July 12-13 Plus? Get early deals on Amazon devices By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 16, 2022 11:19AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Amazon has spoken, and the next Prime Day event is set: Tuesday, July 12th through the 13th. Even better, you'll also have a chance to save big on other goodies a little sooner. As is usually the case with Prime Day, we don't know the exact details of everything that's going to go on sale—or for how much—but Amazon has dropped a few hints in its announcement. And along with all the sales, Amazon says that Prime members have a chance to win prizes by purchasing from small businesses. Amazon Amazon promises price reductions on many popular brands, from Beats and iRobot to Bose and Sony. Prime members will also have access to some deals on Amazon products like Fire TV, Echo, Kindle, and Ring a couple of weeks early, starting on June 21st. The early sale percentages vary depending on the item, but the lowest price drop shared by Amazon is 37 percent off a Pioneer 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV, bringing it down to $199. Other pre-Prime Day deals will include 45 percent off the 45-inch 4-Series Fire TV and up to 55 percent off select Amazon electronics. Other brands are getting in on the early sales as well, with Amazon confirming participation from "top brands" like Dove and SodaStream, though it hasn't shared discount numbers yet. Amazon Then there's the small business support promotion, which counts every $1 spent on a small business as one entry for a drawing that includes a number of prizes. These include tickets to Super Bowl LVII, VIP passes for concerts in LA and Vegas, and tickets to a special screening of Amazon's "Lord of the Rings" series in NYC. Purchases made by Prime members between June 21st and July 11th at any storefront with a Small Business badge will qualify for the drawing. Prime Day begins in earnest on Tuesday, July 12th, and continues through Wednesday, July 13th, with availability extending to customers in Poland and Sweden for the first time. Early deals for Prime members kick off on Tuesday, Jun 21st. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit